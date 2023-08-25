Restaurant Week is Back — Here’s Where We’re Making Reservations

The D.C. dining tradition adds over 30 new restaurants to the roster this season.

For over two decades, Restaurant Week has brought all groups of D.C. diners together. You have those who wait all year to indulge in a three-course meal at a high-end restaurant for a fraction of the cost. There are the people who look to try as many new spots as they can in a one-week period. Then there are those who sit down, forgetting it was Restaurant Week, but decide to splurge because, seriously, those appetizers and desserts look tempting.

This August 28 through September 3, there are over 30 new restaurants added to the list of participants, in addition to many mainstay favorites.

“Restaurant Week is a key D.C. dining tradition because it provides an opportunity for local diners to discover and experience the diversity of restaurants in the region,” says Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington President & CEO Shawn Townsend. “It’s a great way to try a new cuisine or visit a new neighborhood,”

Looking to try out a new-to-you spot this year? Here are a few places we’re making reservations.

Ambar

Ambar helped welcome Balkan food to the District, and with their Restaurant Week deals, you can try it in several accessible courses. This year, the restaurant is especially excited to share their dessert offerings.

“This summer, we are featuring our well-known traditional desserts from the Balkan region, including profiterole, known as a cream puffs; krempita, known as a cream pie; and Snenokle, or floating Iceland.” says Uros Jojic, director of operations for Ambar restaurants. “These are nostalgic and an integral part of family celebrations and gatherings,”

523 8th St. SE, DC; ambarrestaurant.com // @ambar_restaurants

Osteria Morini

If Italy isn’t on the travel list this year, then Osteria Morini’s Restaurant Week menu comes in a close second. Chef Kris Jimenez explains that it’s a great opportunity to take advantage of restaurants using the last of the vibrant summer flavors and produce.

“We will be featuring a traditional Panzanella with bright, ripe summer tomatoes, kale, mozzarella, croutons and a balsamic vinegar drizzle, as well as a summer vegetable fritter, and a light, Spaghetti Alle Vongole with little neck clams,” Jimenez says.

301 Water St. SE, DC; osteriamorini.com // @osteriamorini

Pennyroyal Station



Whether you live in Maryland or are up for a quick field trip, Pennyroyal Station is a favorite of Mount Rainier locals. You’ll try out traditional Southern fare and comfort food with a DMV influence — food that was worthy of winning a 2023 RAMMY Award for Casual Restaurant of the Year.

And don’t expect to have to choose from just a few dishes while longingly looking at that appetizer you’d love to try.

Pennyroyal Station Co-Owner Erin Edwards says, “We never abbreviate our menu for Restaurant Week. We always let diners select courses from the full dinner menu.”

3310 Rhode Island Ave. Mount Rainier, MD; pennyroyalstation.com // @pennyroyalstation

Sababa

George Manolatos, general manager at Sababa, loves the opportunity to welcome new faces into the Israeli restaurant during the typically slow late summer end.

“We do family style at Sababa, and if a four-top elects to order different items from the menu, it allows them to sample a large number of items,” says Manolatos.

This four-time Michelin Bib Gourmand winner is one that’s going straight to the top of our list.

3311 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; sababauptown.com // @sababadc

And a few more we’re excited to add to the list:

Bresca: 1906 14th St. NW, DC; brescadc.com // @brescadc

Cranes: 724 9th St. NW, DC; cranes-dc.com // @cranesdc

Dovetail: 1430 Rhode Island Ave. NW, DC; viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/washington-dc/dining-nightlife/dovetail

Gravitas: 1401 Okie St. NE, DC; gravitasdc.com // @gravitasdc

Immigrant Food: 1701 Pennsylvania Ave. NW + 925 13th St. NW, DC; immigrantfood.com // @immigrantfood

Perry’s: 1811 Columbia Rd. NW, DC; perrysam.com // @perrysdc

Want to know more about the best stalwart and latest food hotspots in the city? Join the District Fray community for exclusive access to neighborhood guides and recommendations. Become a member and support local journalism today.