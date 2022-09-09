Red Hot Chili Peppers at Nats Park // 9.8.2022

After rocking the stage for three songs, Flea addresses the crowd, “I hope you all have been good to each other and yourself. Be kind to one another. That’s all that matters.”

Grammy winner, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and one of the most prolific rock bands of all time, Red Hot Chili Peppers, performed to a packed Nationals Park on Thursday night.

Touring off of their latest album, “Unlimited Love,” the legendary funk band arrived in Washington, D.C., and brought the sunny, hot California vibes. Even though they have been a band for 40 years, the rock quartet still has the energy and goofiness that made them rock legends. Flea always makes a grand entrance with his eclectic dance and Chad Smith beats the drums that could be heard all the way to the monument. Marking his grand return to the line-up, John Frusciante performed with the gang again since his leave in 2009.

One legendary band could have been enough, but D.C. was treated with openers that stand out on their own. Joining them, the gang brought The Strokes and Thundercat on their tour in an all-star lineup.

The tour continues to Boston on September 10 and Red Hot Chili Peppers will release a new album, “Return of the Dream Canteen, on October 14, 2022. Photos by Kimchi Photography.

