On Your Radar This Weekend: 11.25-11.29

This Thanksgiving weekend, get a head start on your holiday shopping with local goods at a holiday market, have a relaxing happy hour with a menu inspired by evolving multicultural identities and tune in to a concert from the comfort of your own home. Read on for all this and more in our weekend events calendar. Note: All descriptions courtesy of hosts of events and edited for clarity.



Ongoing

Happy Hour at Brothers and Sisters

Chef Erik Bruner-Yang has put together a daily happy hour menu of $4 snacks (think: pickled vegetable onigiri, fried chicken laab, and bleu burger sandos) alongside a selection of $4 and $8 beers, wines and Ametora-inspired cocktails. Because now, more than ever, drinks. 5-7 p.m. The LINE DC: 1770 Euclid St. NW, DC; www.brothersandsistersdc.com // @brothersandsisters_dc

Downtown Holiday Market

The 16th Annual Downtown Holiday Market, Washington D.C.’s outdoor shopping village, continues to support small businesses and entrepreneurs across the region, welcoming shoppers for a safe, secure and enhanced shopping experience in the heart of the District this year. This year’s retail lineup will feature more than 70 exhibitors including Black-owned and minority-owned businesses from the DC Department of Small and Local Business Development’s (DSLBD) Made in DC program and this season’s trending styles from the BID’s District of Fashion Show local designer collections. Six food vendors will provide tasty treats and hot beverages, spread across the market. Closed Thanksgiving. 12-8 p.m. Downtown Holiday Market: F St. NW between 7th and 9th St. NW; www.downtownholidaymarket.com // @downtownholidaymarket

11.25-11.26



Virtual Hoptimist Holiday Market Early Access

You know the old adage about the early bird and the worm. A limited number of early bird tickets are available for those who want two full days of access to the virtual Hoptimist Holiday Market before it goes live to the rest of the world on November 27. This virtual market, hosted by the Heurich House Museum and DC Brau, features hundreds of creations from some of the region’s best artisans. Plus, Early Birds will receive a little holiday present from the Heurich House Museum and DC Brau as a special thank you. $15. www.hoptimist.shop // @hoptimistmkt

11.27

#OptOutside Forest Bathing Walk

Forest bathing, or shinrin yoku, is the simple practice of taking in the woods through the senses for health benefits. Join a forest therapy guide as they lead you through invitations to more deeply experience and interact with nature. Each forest bathing walk will end with a modified tea ceremony. You bring the tea, the National Arboretum will bring small prepackaged snacks to close the walk. 9:30-11:30 a.m. $35. U.S. National Arboretum: 2400 R St. NE, DC; www.fona.org // @fonarboretum

11.28

Dinosaur Jr.: Live & Alone from Look Park

Dinosaur Jr. is streaming a full concert live and alone from The Pines Theater at Look Park in Northampton, MA. Tune in for a socially distant night of music live, or watch the archived video any time until 11:59 p.m. on Nov 30. 8 p.m. $15. www.930.com // @930club

11.29



Indoor and Container Gardening 101

If you love plants but have limited space and time, this is the class for you. Learn the basics of indoor gardening and how to make a sub-irrigated planter to deal with watering when you go on vacation. You can also get a little dirty and leave with a gorgeous, portable garden. 1-4 p.m. $10-$20. Cultivate the City: 910 Bladensburg Rd. NW, DC; www.cultivatethecity.com // @cultivatethecity

The Jayhawks Livestream: The Sound of Lies Show

The Jayhawks released their latest album “XOXO” in the middle of lockdown, and while in-person live performances are currently on hold, the band is pleased to be partnering with Mandolin to bring you a virtual album release show, performed live and streamed from Minneapolis’ Slamhammer Studios on Mandolin’s high-quality streaming platform. 9 p.m. $20-$75. www.thehamiltondc.com // @thehamiltondc; www.jayhawksofficial.com // @thejayhawksofficial

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.