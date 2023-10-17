Relax + Unwind at These 13 Quick Getaways from D.C.

Eat, drink, and get out of the city at these destinations all within 90 minutes of D.C.

‘Tis the season for escaping the city. There’s something about fall leaves and golden sunsets that convince every urban dweller it’s time to get out. And, fortunately for those of us in the District and beyond, it only takes an hour (on a good day) to make a break for it, escape the city and feel like you’ve left it all behind.

Whether you’re looking for mountain views, cozy inns with stellar food, spa retreats or even bustling city neighborhoods with a new perspective, here are 13 getaways, all within 90 minutes of D.C.

Escape to the Country

Next time you’re tired of constant sirens and honking horns, put down Zillow. You don’t need to convince yourself you’re leaving it all behind for a dilapidated farmhouse. But you do need to head out to the countryside for a weekend. It’s shocking how far you can get from the city in just a few minutes more than it takes you to get from the Hill to Bethesda.

Ashby Inn

If you want to feel like you’re in Ireland, go to Paris. Paris, Virginia does have French roots — it’s named for the French military officer Marquis de Lafayette, who once visited the village — but it feels as if you’ve run away to the Celtic countryside. And the Ashby Inn, set amidst the rolling hills, is a picturesque place to escape it all. Book a suite in the Schoolhouse and stay for their gourmet dinner.692 Federal St. Paris,VA; ashbyinn.com // @theashbyinn

Glen Gordon Manor

When you’re out in hunt country, you want things to feel traditional. Like someone’s elegant grandmother’s home — but a little fresher. That’s exactly what Glen Gordon Manor is. Set in the middle of 45 acres of rolling hills in the shadows of the Blue Ridge Mountains, this bed and breakfast getaway puts you in close proximity to wineries, vineyards and, if you’re feeling ambitious, hiking. 1482 Zachary Taylor Hwy. Huntly, VA; glengordonmanor.com // @glengordonmanorva

White Moose Inn

Dinner at The Inn at Little Washington is a bucket list item for Washingtonians, but the price of dinner plus the price of a stay is basically equivalent to one month’s rent for a one bedroom. Worth it? Probably. But you can also stay just up the street at White Moose Inn, where you can enjoy all the quaint charm of the town of Little Washington, pop in and out of art galleries and even make a reservation for dinner at the Inn. 291 Main St. Washington, VA; whitemooseinn.com // @whitemooseinn

Foodie Experiences

There is absolutely nothing better than eating an incredible dinner and drinking too much wine — and then realizing all you have to do is walk back to your room. No Uber required.

Blue Rock Inn

Blue Rock Inn is a reimagining of a classic country inn, and its views of the Blue Ridge Mountains can’t be beat. With a glass of wine in hand, the sun setting on Rappahannock County, and the sounds of a one-man band drifting by, you’ve already achieved countryside perfection. But then there’s dinner. The four-course menu by Chef Bin Lu, formerly of Pineapple and Pearls, is the main attraction, with rotating seasonal dishes that make it worth visiting any time of year. 12567 Lee Hwy. Washington, VA; bluerockva.com // @bluerockvirginia

Goodstone Inn

From the efficient living quarters of our DMV-area homes, it’s hard to imagine that a property with 265 rural acres could exist just an hour away. But it does at Goodstone Inn. This hunt-country inn centers their experience around the fine dining restaurant, The Conservatory, which is actually farm-to-table. As in, they are the farm, and they focus on regenerative agricultural practices and sustainability. 36205 Snake Hill Rd. Middleburg, VA; goodstone.com // @goodstoneinn

Wylder Hotel

Craving crab? You go to Maryland. Because that’s what Maryland does. The D.C. crowd is just starting to discover Tilghman Island, a laid-back location just south of St. Michael’s. Set on nine acres of the island is the Wylder Hotel, which is the latest iteration of an original 1875 former boarding house. You can grab a seat at their on-site restaurant, Tickler’s Crab Shack & Restaurant, in the location where over a hundred years of watermen have saddled up or explore all the seafood and crab picking stops along the way.21551 Chesapeake House Dr.Tilghman, MD; wylderhotels.com/tilghman-island // @wylderhotelti

Quick City Trips

Maybe it’s not city life you need a break from — you just need the time and space to explore a new city. Whether it’s hip Baltimore, old-school Alexandria or charming Frederick, there are bustling places to discover just a quick drive from home.

10 Clarke

Frederick used to be one of those hidden secrets, but now everyone in D.C. knows about this charming town full of restaurants, breweries and antique shops. However, you can still find an affordable and historic stay in Frederick. 10 Clarke is a five-room bed and breakfast in a large Victorian home that’s walkable to everything in town. Plus, you can’t beat the home cooked breakfast. 10 Clarke Pl. Frederick, MD; 10clarke.com // @10clarkebedandbreakfast

The Alexandrian

Admittedly, a lot of us who live in D.C. probably don’t venture out to Old Town often. Which is too bad, because it’s a delightful place full of history, shopping and eating. But, on the other hand, that makes it a destination and an incredibly easy place to get away just for a night. A quick 20-minute drive or a Metro ride can take you right to King Street and the Alexandrian Hotel, a stately hotel that lets out its pop art side as soon as you walk in. 480 King St. Alexandria, VA; thealexandrian.com // @thealexandrianhotel

Hotel Revival

You’ll find all of Baltimore’s quirky, unique vibes at Hotel Revival, a bold, art-forward hotel located in the historic Mount Vernon neighborhood. With lush plants hiding around every corner, design choices that push the envelope and amenities that include a cocktail lounge and karaoke room, this is where you stay when you want a weekend of music, food and thrifting in Baltimore.101 W Monument St. Baltimore, MD; hotelrevivalbaltimore.com // @revivalbaltimore

The Ivy Hotel

Baltimore may be our casual, chill neighbor to the north, but The Ivy Hotel goes all in on luxury. This historic Relais & Chateaux property in the Mount Vernon neighborhood has just 17 rooms, creating an intimate experience, like staying in your friend’s home who has impeccable taste (and a mansion). There’s a spa, restaurant and extensive cocktail program, so you never even have to leave the hotel. 205 East Biddle St. Baltimore, MD; theivybaltimore.com // @theivyhotel

Relax and Recharge

You know that feeling when you just need to unplug and be surrounded by a bright and airy space, maybe while getting a massage? You’ve come to the right place.

Inn at Perry Cabin

On a gorgeous fall weekend, there’s nothing better than sitting in an Adirondack chair, the weather just cold enough for a blanket and sipping on a cocktail while looking out at the water. Seriously, nothing better. Add in a spa and yoga on the river, and the Inn at Perry Cabin seems to live up to its iconic reputation as one of the most relaxing spots in the mid-Atlantic. 308 Watkins Ln. St. Michael’s, MD; innatperrycabin.com // @innatperrycabin

Salamander

Whenever someone in your social circle visits Middleburg’s Salamander resort, the first question is, “Was it worth it?” And, inevitably, the answer is a somewhat sheepish, “Absolutely.” It’s a splurge, but rumor is they don’t just meet, but exceed luxury expectations. A spa appointment gets you access to the pool area and spa facilities throughout the day. Book the Spa Cabana for an extra luxe occasion. 500 N Pendleton St. Middleburg, VA; salamanderresort.com // @salamanderresort

The Wildset Hotel

Minimalist, light, intentionally designed and just an hour and a half from D.C., The Wildset Hotel is a new take on the Eastern Shore. It brings a modern and curated look to a region that’s survived on traditional hotels and classic inns for generations. But this is a space that feels like a restful retreat where you come to unplug and get away. There’s nothing busy here. Just time for you to indulge in the landscape, relax in your soaking tub and tune out everything else. 209 N Talbot St, St Michaels, MD; thewildset.com // @thewildset

