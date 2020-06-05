Life
Black Lives Matter: Resources, Black-Owned Businesses and More
June 5, 2020 @ 1:10pm
We’re rounding up resources, local businesses, charities to get involved with, social posts worth sharing, and more here. Check back for updates!
ORGANIZATIONS + PLACES TO DONATE
East of the River Mutual Aid Fund
RESOURCES + READING LISTS
Books About Race To Read Instead Of Asking A Person Of Color To Explain Things To You
12 Documentaries You Should Watch About Racism and Police Brutality in America
Loyalty Bookstores (Silver Spring + Petworth) Anti-Racism Reading List
Order books from Mahogany Bookstore, a Black-owned bookshop in D.C.
If you have any questions, feel free to message us. We’ll try to help in any way we can. 🖤 -soph Via: @gisellebuchanan #blacklivesmatter#whiteprivilege#solidarity#ally#nojusticenopeace#policebrutality#ACAB#1312#intersectionality#intersectionalfeminism#intersectionalfeminist#feminism#feminist#equality#humanity#equalrights#humanrights
NATIONAL + LOCAL BUSINESSES
DC’s Black-Owned Restaurants Open During COVID-19 by Anela Malik // @feedthemalik
Why Supporting Black-Owned Businesses During COVID-19 Is Essential by Anela Malik // @feedthemalik
Right Proper Brewing is releasing Say Their Names, a beer to benefit Black Lives Matter DC and the ACLU; 100 percent of the funds will be donated.
Sharing #BlackSmallBusiness from @etsy thanks to #themadmommy blog. If you are a Black owned Etsy shop or know one not on the list email them! Link to article in my stories. 🖤 #blackbusiness #blackbusinesses #shopblack #shopblackowned #shopblackownedbusinesses #themadmommyblog
UPDATED: “African Americans dominate the ethnic hair and beauty aids category, accounting for almost 90% of the overall spend.” – Nielsen, 2019 “Black buying power currently stands at over $1.1 trillion and is on the road to hit about $1.5 trillion by 2021.” – Black Enterprise, 2017 Our dollars power A LOT of businesses in this country, many of which could care less about our overall wellbeing or the many injustices our community faces. I’ve seen a number of brands very hush-hush about what’s been happening or only releasing a statement after being called out. Let’s make a point to power our own. 💓 Here are a bunch of Black owned makeup, skincare/personal care, hair and fashion brands to spend your money with. I’m sure this doesn’t come close to all of the ones that exist, so please comment below if you know of any others that aren’t listed. (I couldn’t tag all of them 😕 IG won’t let me) I AM FULLY AWAY THAT FENTY BEAUTY is not 100% Black owned, it is partially owned and I wanted to include anyway as fenty as always been about inclusivity. It’s been brought to my attention that Juvia’s Place has had some issues treating their Black influencers with respect. Def didn’t know before sharing this post. I encourage you all to do your research on brands before spending money on their products/services. The Mane Choice is no longer black owned as it was acquired by a beauty brand in Canada**** PLS SHARE💞 #supportblackbusinesses #jusitceforblackpeople
For my foodie friends… ⠀ ⠀ Many of my followers and friends are foodies, food lovers, and food bloggers. So for all those foodies wondering how the hell they can get involved, here are some small but sustainable acts you can take. ⠀ ⠀ 1. SPEND BLACK: Black-owned businesses have less access to credit and face unique barriers due to racial discrimination. They're also more likely than other businesses to employ Black folks. So spend your $$$ intentionally and help balance the scales. ⠀ ⠀ 2. PUT YOUR PHOTOS TO WORK: I see you out there with those magazine quality photos. Order some takeout or delivery from a Black-owned restaurant and make that camera work. Make sure to post your shots on social and on Yelp and Google reviews. As we know in the digital age, visuals MATTER and can really help drive traffic. Email your shots to the restaurant or food business and give them permission to use them for their pages. Give businesses that often don't have the budgets for professional photography or PR firms the chance to shine.⠀ ⠀ 3. LISTEN TO BLACK FOOD FOLKS: Seriously. Just listen. Start with folks like @thecookinggene and @from_lagos, and don't forget @smallorchids, @whiteplatesblackfaces and so may others! Read Black food books, learn about Black food histories… ⠀ ⠀ 4. AMPLIFY BLACK VOICES: Don't just post a black square and logout. Intentionally share and amplify Black voices, as now is the time to be an ally and ensure they are being heard. ⠀ ⠀ PS- These are small acts of protest that we can incorporate into our regular lives… They should continue and become part of our routines but they don't substitute for other, more difficult work that's needed. Deep introspection, active anti-racist work, regular voting, etc… ⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #amplifyblackvoices #amplifymelanatedvoices ⠀ #dmvfoodiecrew #dcfood #dcdining #dcfoodie #dcfoodporn #bestfooddc #dmvfood #dmveats #dceats #eaterdc #yelpeatsdc #dcbloggers #dmvblogger ⠀ #madeindc #blackfoodie #blackfoodbloggers #femalefoodie #blackgirlswhoblog #blackcreativesmatter ⠀ #eatingfortheinsta #foodoftheday #forkyeah #foodiesofinstagram #foodislove #blacklivesmatter #foodispolitical #fo