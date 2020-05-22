Quarantine Social Club: Vol. 6, May 22-24

Welcome to District Fray’s Quarantine Social Club roundup, where our chief anti-boredom officer (just kidding, assistant editor) gives you things to do when you have nothing to do. Below are some events from our friends around town that we think are worth checking out this weekend.

FRIDAY, MAY 22

Art Talk with Lorenzo Cardim

You can enjoy art from home and learn virtually with this programming series from Strathmore, led by Strathmore Exhibition Coordinator Gabrielle Tillenburg where local artists speak to their craft and creativity online. This week, Lorenzo Cardim, whose work focuses on the struggles and social injustices facing LGBTQ communities, people of color, and more will be featured. Cardim uses contrasting and unique materials to craft these works. 4 p.m. Free with RSVP. To register and for more information, click here.

SATURDAY, MAY 23

Queerantine Con

This all day, online event is an opportunity for LGBTQ women to connect and commune with one another for a super fun Saturday, all in one place. It includes live podcasts, mini concerts, panels, and a closing party with a DJ. 12-9 p.m. Visit https://taggmagazine.com/queerantinecon/ for more, and watch live on Facebook and YouTube.

SUNDAY, MAY 24

Binge Watch Music Documentaries + Support Songbyrd

Time doesn’t really matter right now, but it technically is a holiday weekend, so why not stay up all night watching movies? Songbyrd Music House and Record Cafe has a new partnership with Magnolia Pictures and Record Store Day to offer some amazing music documentaries for rent, with a portion of the proceeds going directly to support Songbyrd. Selections include Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me, Good Ol’ Freda, and Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band. Various prices, available on-demand.

OTHER THINGS TO DO

May is Mental Health Month – check out this honest account of what online therapy looks like in quarantine, via BYT, which is a good read for those currently in or considering mental health treatment virtually.

The excellent podcast “Nerdificent” Is also exploring mental health topics on their podcast this month. And if you’re looking for ways to manage mental health through all of *gestures vaguely at the world* this, we recommend @healthline’s Instagram account.

