Pumpkin Spice + Everything Nice: Products to Spice Up Your Fall, Part 2

The last time I came to you with pumpkin spice must-haves, none of them were edible (although they sure smelled like it). While I’m still forgoing the actual latte – you know where your local favorite is, or maybe chain, I won’t tell – these fall sweets and treats incorporate the best seasonal flavor of all time into a multitude of formats.

(Sp)ice Cream



If you’re a product of public school, you no doubt remember the Thanksgiving lunches served on a white styrofoam tray in the days leading up to your fall break. The one item that sticks is a little plastic container of pumpkin ice cream – to be eaten with none other than a wooden spoon – that tasted like shaving cream smelled. While nostalgia is a hell of a drug, there is none of that chemical pumpkin taste here. Just delicious, local frozen treats to stock your freezer with this fall.

Jeni’s Pumpkin Cake Roll: This decadent, gluten-free flavor is available to order online for local delivery or nationwide shipping, or in person at five locations throughout the D.C. area. Various locations; click here to view. www.jenis.com // @jenisicecreams

Nicecream’s Pumpkin Spice: Pick up this seasonal variant of the liquid nitrogen ice cream outside Nicecream’s Old Town, Clarendon, Shaw or Adams Morgan locations to enjoy a scoop or in pints, for pickup or deliveries on Wednesdays. Various locations; click here to view. www.nicecream.com // @nicecreamdc

Casa Rosada Artisan Gelato’s Pumpkin: This artisan Argentinian gelato spot in Old Town has tons of seasonal flavors, but the creamy pumpkin spice variant is perfect for a crisp fall day. Call ahead to make sure they have it in stock – but also look at their long list of flavors online in case another one piques your interest. 111 S Payne St. Alexandria, VA; www.crgelato.com // @crgelato

Pumpkin Is Actually Healthy, You Know

Scientifically speaking, pumpkin is a winter squash that, according to “Healthline,” is rich in vitamin A, antioxidants, immunity boosting properties and more. If you’re looking for something that errs on the side of being more nutritious than sugary, these options are for you.

Jamba Juice’s Pumpkin Smash: There’s nothing spooky about this fall drink filled with plant-based goodness, oat milk and a pumpkin spice blend. A classic version is also available if you’re not on the oat milk train. Find your local spot here. www.jamba.com // @jambajuice

JRINK’s Pumpkin Chai: Comprised of pumpkin, raw almonds, raw cashews, raw cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, vanilla bean, cloves, pepper and dates, this drink is the perfect thing to sip on when you want a taste of autumn – but more benefits and less coffee buzz. Order online for local delivery. www.jrink.com // @jrink

Leave Room for the Classics

You can’t go wrong with these baked goods. In fact, you should try each and every one of them because you deserve it after what a year this has been (and let’s be honest, continues to be).

Baked & Wired’s The Great Pumpkin Cakecup: This classic treat is comprised of a pumpkin cupcake, pumpkin-spiced cream cheese icing, toasted pumpkin seeds and cinnamon. Grab this cupcake for pickup and take a socially distant walk amongst the fall foliage in Georgetown.1052 Thomas Jefferson St. NW, DC; www.bakedandwired.com // @bakedandwired

District Doughnut’s Pumpkin Glazed and Pumpkin Cheesecake: If you love a classic glazed or something more experimental, these doughnuts are equally delicious – whether eaten for breakfast or as a dessert at one of their D.C. locations. Various locations; click here to view. www.districtdoughnut.com // @districtdoughtnut

Dangerously Delicious Pies’ Pumpkin Pie: The classic of all the classics! Whether you want a slice for yourself or to bring to your socially distant bubble Thanksgiving celebration, this pie takes the top honors for better than homemade. 1339 H St. NE, DC; www.pieshopdc.com // @pieshopdc

