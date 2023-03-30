Players Club: Reuben Brenner-Adams

DC Fray player Reuben Brenner-Adams talks striking the right balance in life — and in spice level.

This month, we’re featuring DC Fray superstar Reuben Brenner-Adams. Reuben currently plays volleyball with DC Fray, but he’s been involved in Fray leagues for many years, having previously played kickball, dodgeball and softball. All those calories he burns on the field have to come from somewhere, which explains his fascination with food — Reuben is a walking culinary encyclopedia and even hosts a show about spices, a reminder that you can’t spell “podcast” without “D.C.” District Fray was delighted to mix it up with Reuben to hear his takes on work, play, chow and life in the city.

District Fray: Are you from the D.C. area? If not, what brought you here?

Reuben Brenner-Adams: I’m from Ithaca, New York. I came to the DMV for work in 2017 after an internship here in 2016.

How would you describe your career?

I’m a programmer for learning games, primarily working on mobile games for informal and formal K-12 education.

What other hobbies or activities are you involved in?

I love cooking food from around the world. One of my favorite things is trying new foods — the spicier, the better — and drinks. Outside of culinary hobbies, I enjoy hiking and board games.

What’s your favorite thing about living in the D.C. area?

The lifelong friends made through DC Fray sports notwithstanding, my favorite thing about D.C. is the variety and availability of food from many different cultures and cuisines. From Ethiopian to Laotian to Georgian and beyond, it is wonderful to be able to fill one’s plate with a diversity of delicious dishes.

What are some important things people don’t know about you and your time in D.C.?

I produce a podcast about spices and herbs called “The Spicecast.” If you have a spice story or a strong connection to a particular spice, I’d love to have you as a guest on an episode! Contact me at [email protected]. Also, I’ve found walking around D.C. landmarks at night is the best. It’s less crowded, cooler and even more beautiful.

Your neighborhood: Southwest Waterfront. Favorite museum: Smithsonian National Museum of African Art. Go-to cuisine: Szechuan. 2023 goal: Continuing to work toward my goal of drinking beer produced in every country in the world. I’m up to 147 so far!

Learn more about Reuben Brenner-Adams on Twitter @kangareuben12 and listen to his podcast at soundcloud.com/thespicecast.

