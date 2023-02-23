Players Club: Lauri Alvarez

We love our DC Fray sports leagues, so we’re highlighting players in a new series: Players’ Club. This week, we’re featuring DC Fray superstar Lauri Alvarez. Click here to learn more about our leagues.

When she’s not leaving it all on the kickball field, Lauri Alvarez serves as assistant director of development for the Brookings Institution, the culmination of a career that includes a stint as a program and fundraising associate for the Latin American Working Group, a fellowship with Princeton in Latin America and much more.

Alvarez uses kickball as a release valve for some of the pressure of her high-stakes career, as well as a means of working out, having fun, meeting new folks and aiding her exploration of her city.

On Thursdays, she plays kickball with her team Lick It and Stick It. During the winter, she mixes it up with Ball Busters on Sundays. We’re honored that she made time for a rapid-fire chat.

District Fray: What brought you to the D.C. area?

Lauri Alvarez: I am originally from the Dominican Republic but grew up in Maine. I went to college at American University, and I have been in D.C. ever since.

How would you describe your career?

I work in fundraising at a non-profit, so it’s a lot of schmoozing to get people’s money. Or to get ignored.

What other hobbies or activities are you involved in?

I play Stonewall kickball. I also love to read and take my dog Lulu on walks.

What’s your favorite thing about living in the D.C. area?

It’s a walkable city with lots of greenery and space for picnics.

What’s one important thing most people don’t know?

Everyone has at least six doppelgängers.

Your neighborhood: Logan Circle. Favorite museum: Renwick Gallery. Go-to cuisine: Dumplings. 2023 goal: Explore a new place in D.C. every month.

Follow Alvarez on Twitter @LauriOAlvarez.

