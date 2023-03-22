Celebrate Cherry Blossom Season with Pink in the Park Festival

To celebrate the National Cherry Blossom Festival, National Landing is putting on a family-friendly event, Pink in the Park.

It’s cherry blossom season in the D.C. region, and families are invited to come out and celebrate at Pink in the Park, a free, outdoor community music festival. This first-time event will take place right in the heart of National Landing on April 1 at Long Bridge Park in Arlington.

Pink in the Park, presented by Amazon, will be in a new — and bigger — location to accommodate more people and more pink. The new spot features the Long Bridge Park Aquatics & Fitness Center as the backdrop and the Washington Monument in the distance.

“We wanted to create a unique and fun experience to bring people together to celebrate spring,” says Ben Wills, director of marketing and communication for the National Landing Business Improvement District. “As the National Cherry Blossom Festival grows and attracts new people each year, we wanted to build our own spring traditions in National Landing. With support from community partners, like our presenting sponsor, Amazon, we’re excited to grow this festival in our downtown.”

Last year, the National Landing BID hosted a well-attended outdoor concert called Enchanted Rhapsody, and the community showed a clear appetite for an event like that in Arlington.

“So, we’re building on that buzz, and this year hosting a four-hour outdoor mini music festival at Long Bridge Park for the adult crowd, and an all-ages open family swim in the morning inside the Aquatic & Fitness Center,” Wills says.

The BID worked with Arlington County Parks to host the free family swim in the morning before Pink in the Park.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to showcase our world-class Long Bridge Park Aquatics & Fitness Center right here in National Landing,” Wills says. “After splashing in the leisure pool, you can get your face painted, learn origami, make a kite (or take one home for later), enjoy Kona Ice and experience all around fun from 9 a.m. to noon.”

Later in the day, Pink in the Park reconvenes from 3 to 7 p.m., complete with an early evening mini music festival. The concert will be hosted by Orlando Jones and features musical guests Crush Funk Brass, DJ Chan Don, FootWerk, Reesa Renee, Umami House and headliner Black Alley.

Among the food trucks taking part will be Health Pub, Kona Ice, Pho Wheels, Peruvian Brothers, The Grease Wagon, King Pops and more.

“Everyone is invited; grab your friends, wear pink, and come hang out in Long Bridge Park with a great entertainment and music lineup, food trucks, beverage garden, giveaways and swag and tons of pink,” Wills says. “We’re happy to bring people together for a safe, fun activity at a world class community space right here in National Landing. Best of all, it’s free.”

For more information, visit nationallanding.org/pink-in-the-park.

National Landing: 750 23rd St. S, Arlington, VA; nationallanding.org // @nationallanding

