Saturday // Apr 01, 2023
Pink in the Park
333 Long Bridge Drive Arlington, VA 22202
About this event
Spring has landed, so meet your friends and pump up the pink at Pink in the Park at National Landing on Saturday, April 1.
Celebrate the arrival of cherry blossom season with an unforgettable concert hosted by Orlando Jones, featuring musical guests Crush Funk Brass, DJ Chan DonFootwerk, Reesa Renee, Umami House, and headliner Black Alley, along with a beer & wine garden, food trucks, and giveaways!
Ticket includes:
- Live music
- Drink Pink Beer and Wine Garden
- Food Truck Alley
- Instagrammable Moments
- Immersive Art Installations
- Swag/Giveaways
Looking for a fun family-friendly activity before the big event? Learn more about Pink in the Pool.
AGENDA:
- 3 p.m. – Doors Open
- 3:40 p.m. – Music by Crush Funk Brass
- 4:05 p.m. – Music by Umami House
- 4:30 p.m. – Music by Footwerk
- 5:30 p.m. – Music by Reesa Renee
- 5:45 p.m. – Music by Black Alley