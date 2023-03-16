Saturday // Apr 01, 2023

Pink in the Park

333 Long Bridge Drive Arlington, VA 22202
Free

About this event

Spring has landed, so meet your friends and pump up the pink at Pink in the Park at National Landing on Saturday, April 1.

Celebrate the arrival of cherry blossom season with an unforgettable concert hosted by Orlando Jones, featuring musical guests Crush Funk BrassDJ Chan DonFootwerkReesa ReneeUmami House, and headliner Black Alley, along with a beer & wine garden, food trucks, and giveaways!

Ticket includes:

  • Live music
  • Drink Pink Beer and Wine Garden
  • Food Truck Alley
  • Instagrammable Moments
  • Immersive Art Installations
  • Swag/Giveaways

Looking for a fun family-friendly activity before the big event? Learn more about Pink in the Pool.

AGENDA:

  • 3 p.m. – Doors Open
  • 3:40 p.m. – Music by Crush Funk Brass
  • 4:05 p.m. – Music by Umami House
  • 4:30 p.m. – Music by Footwerk
  • 5:30 p.m. – Music by Reesa Renee
  • 5:45 p.m. – Music by Black Alley

Date and Time

Saturday // Apr 01, 2023, 03:00 pm

Location

Long Bridge Aquatics & Fitness Center Parking Lot
