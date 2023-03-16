Spring has landed, so meet your friends and pump up the pink at Pink in the Park at National Landing on Saturday, April 1.

Celebrate the arrival of cherry blossom season with an unforgettable concert hosted by Orlando Jones, featuring musical guests Crush Funk Brass, DJ Chan DonFootwerk, Reesa Renee, Umami House, and headliner Black Alley, along with a beer & wine garden, food trucks, and giveaways!

Ticket includes:

Live music

Drink Pink Beer and Wine Garden

Food Truck Alley

Instagrammable Moments

Immersive Art Installations

Swag/Giveaways

Looking for a fun family-friendly activity before the big event? Learn more about Pink in the Pool.

AGENDA:

