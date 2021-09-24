Pike District Puts Local Businesses on Display with Pop-Up Beer Garden

In an ongoing effort to put Pike District’s strengths on display, the district is hosting a Pop-up Beer Garden October 1 and October 2. In partnership with DC Fray, the event will feature local breweries, nine different food trucks and six live music performances.

As local businesses shift back to in-person, staffing shortages and changing guidelines have made for unstable reopenings. Events such as this pop-up allow strong local businesses to showcase their work and support local nonprofits, while also giving attendees a small sense of craved normalcy.

Because Covid-19 remains an ever-present consideration, the event will maintain a controlled environment, allowing guests to visit in pods and feel safe. I spoke with Krista Brick, a spokesperson for Pike District, about what this event means for Pike District and what attendees can expect from the Pop-up Beer Garden.

District Fray: What should people know about your organization and this event?

Krista Brick: We help promote the businesses and community by talking about the culture that’s here — the arts, entertainment, restaurants, places to work and live which all encompass Pike District. We’d love for everybody to come and feel safe, enjoy themselves, enjoy live music — and maybe introduce some to Pike District who may not have come before.

What kind of experience can people expect?

It’s another opportunity to [feel] a sense of normalcy. Each of our bands has its own vibe, so you know when you sign up for your time slot who your band will be. It’s awesome to try different vendors and beers. I think it’s a fun, chill hangout event to once again enjoy live music and be outside together in a controlled manner.

How did you decide on the local food and drink vendors?

Some of the food trucks are ones our guests said they love. Others are new ones we know have [a] great local following. As far as the breweries are concerned, we have such a wealth of breweries and craft beers in this area. Everybody’s struggling a little bit with staffing, so we did our best to invite all the breweries around and represent them by selling their products.

What Covid-19 safety measures does the event have in place?

We’re working to make sure everyone feels safe attending. What makes our event different from others is it is ticketed. We have a certain number of people allowed in our space during two-hour time slots. What’s great about this event is everyone’s outside — you’re with your pod and a specific group. With seating, everyone is socially distanced, and seating locations will be sanitized and cleaned. We’re hoping with everything we’ve put in place everyone can feel comfortable.

How much do tickets cost and what’s included?

There’s a $25 ticket, but really you get it all back. With your $25 you get two $5 vouchers toward beer and a $10 voucher toward food, and $5 of the ticket sales goes to support MANNA, a nonprofit which supports food insecurity. There’s designated driver tickets and under 21 tickets.



What are you most excited about?

I like the Breakaways Trio, performing October 1 at 6 p.m. — they’re really fun. I can’t really pick one for food; it’s all really good. I don’t really think you can go wrong. There’s really something for everyone.

For those who can’t make it this time, will there be future events like this?

Follow Pike District on social media for more events like this. We hope to do a lot more in the future, especially around the holidays. We’re hoping to activate some fun spaces in the Pike District and social media is where you can find out more.

Pike District’s Pop-Up Beer Garden is October 1 + 2 from 4-8 p.m., and 12-8 p.m., respectively. To purchase tickets, which range from $15 to $25, visit the event page. Those 15 and under can get tickets for free. Tickets can be purchased for groups of up to eight guests.

Pike District: Pike District in North Bethesda, MD; pikedistrict.org // @pike_district

