Artist + Designer Nia Keturah Calhoun Makes Space for Joy

Perhaps most known for her murals — which can be seen around the District — artist and designer Nia Keturah Calhoun believes simply existing authentically and creating concepts that connect with people, in any form, is art.

When I meet Park View-based artist and designer Nia Keturah Calhoun, her partner and dog (a boxer, aptly named Cassius) are scurrying out of frame to give her the room for our interview.

“I’m obsessed with him maybe a little bit,” Calhoun says, gazing after Cassius for a moment before turning back to the screen. “He’s so emotive. It’s like there’s a little grown man walking around our house all the time.”

Calhoun is sitting in her living room, prints of her own art adorning the wall behind her. She’s wearing a white long- sleeved T-shirt, purchased from the streetwear boutique Commonwealth in Northwest, with “by any means necessary” in block letters across the chest — a nod to the phrase popularized by Malcolm X less than a year before his death.

“A lot of people see it as a call to violence, which I don’t,” she says. “To me, it’s just that there are certain things in this life that are non-negotiables, and I will do what I have to do to maintain those things. Peace of mind is non-negotiable. I won’t live in a state of anxiety or worry. So whatever I have to do to achieve peace, it’s by any means necessary.”

One of the featured artists at District Fray’s Capital Pride kick-off event on June 3 (hosted in collaboration with Selina Union Market & Cowork), Calhoun tells me she’ll otherwise be taking Pride Month for herself.

“I’m Black and I’m queer, so usually there’s this expectation [during Black History Month and Pride Month]: ‘Oh my gosh, this is your time! You can go out and make art.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, but I do that 365.’ So I’m taking time to just stay in and read some books that I’ve been wanting to read and hang with my people.”

During the course of our conversation, I learn it’s exactly this ethos — that simply being and creating authentically is enough to make art — that epitomizes Calhoun’s approach to creative life.

Calhoun spent her early years in North Carolina, where her father was a pastor. She remembers drawing for the first time to stay quiet, channeling her ADHD into art while watching her father preach in the Black churches she grew up in.

“I think how I first started focusing my brain was through art,” Calhoun says. “By drawing him while he was preaching, I would listen more deeply and intently to what he was saying and try to put that into my drawings. I’m sure it wasn’t great, but it’s always been that undercurrent of trying to capture what was happening in sacred spaces.”

When she was 8, Calhoun’s family returned to D.C., where her father was from. She went on to attend Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, dropping out part way through to make a mixtape. From there, she joined an art collective, taught at the Hirshhorn and worked as a graphic designer before Peter Chang and Brandon Hill from No Kings Collective invited her to paint with them. With No Kings, she learned to make big pictures on walls, including designing the nationally recognized Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson mural on 14th Street after the judge’s historic confirmation to the Supreme Court. Reflecting on her career, Calhoun finds a throughline in making concepts that connect with people.