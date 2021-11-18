Photo Gallery: Wolf Alice at Union Stage// 11.15.21 + 11.16.21

On November 15, the London rock band Wolf Alice took the stage at Union Stage for the first of two D.C. shows as part of their “Blue Weekend” tour. This was a homecoming of sorts: They previously performed two nights at Union Stage while touring their Mercury-winning sophomore album “Visions of a Life” in 2017. Photos by K Gabrielle Photo.

