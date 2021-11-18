Music
Photo Gallery: Wolf Alice at Union Stage// 11.15.21 + 11.16.21
November 18, 2021 @ 12:00pm
On November 15, the London rock band Wolf Alice took the stage at Union Stage for the first of two D.C. shows as part of their “Blue Weekend” tour. This was a homecoming of sorts: They previously performed two nights at Union Stage while touring their Mercury-winning sophomore album “Visions of a Life” in 2017. Photos by K Gabrielle Photo.
