Photo Gallery: The Smile at The Anthem // 11.23.22

The Smile performed at a sold-out crowd at The Anthem on Thanksgiving Eve. Composed of Radiohead members, Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, they were touring off their debut album “A Light for Attracting Attention.” Their sound borrows and blends from their previous bands to bring a fresh and unique sound. Photos by Kimchi Photography.

