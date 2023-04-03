Photo Gallery: Tennis at 9:30 Club

The indie pop married duo brought their dreamy sound to D.C. for two nights.

On the recent release of their new album, “Pollen,” Tennis performed back-to-back sold-out nights at 9:30 Club on March 29 and March 30. The husband and wife duo brought their signature dream pop to D.C. with songs such as “In the Morning I’ll Be Better,” and “Need Your Love” along with their new single “One Night with The Valet.” Check out their new album here. Photos by Kimchi Photography.

