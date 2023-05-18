Photo Gallery: Sabrina Carpenter + Blu DeTiger at The Anthem

The crowd was lit up, literally, at Blu DeTiger and Sabrina Carpenter’s show at The Anthem.

On May 14, Blue DeTiger started the night at The Anthem with their signature dance/electronic sound. By the time the headliner, Sabrina Carpenter, hit the stage, it was decorated with a giant neon heart helping set the tone to tunes from her “emails i can’t send” tour. As usual for the venue, the sound quality was just about perfect, and the crowd basked in light and sound. Photos by @evankimphotography.

