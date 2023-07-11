Play
Photo Gallery: Pet Yoga at Carlyle Crossing
July 11, 2023 @ 12:00pm
Forget blocks and towels — the essential yoga accessory was your pet all along.
It’s exactly what the event title suggests: People brought their pets to a yoga session at Carlyle Crossing this past weekend. These yogis stretched and flowed with their furry friends — some more active participants than others. We had some sleepy pets, some posing experts and some who just came for the treats. Check out other Carlyle Crossing events on our events calendar. Photos by Scott Fields.