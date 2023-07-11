Photo Gallery: Pet Yoga at Carlyle Crossing

Forget blocks and towels — the essential yoga accessory was your pet all along.

It’s exactly what the event title suggests: People brought their pets to a yoga session at Carlyle Crossing this past weekend. These yogis stretched and flowed with their furry friends — some more active participants than others. We had some sleepy pets, some posing experts and some who just came for the treats. Check out other Carlyle Crossing events on our events calendar. Photos by Scott Fields.

Want first access to select fitness events around the city? Join the District Fray community to access free and discounted tickets. Become a member and support local journalism today.