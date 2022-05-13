Photo Gallery: Interpol at The Anthem // 5.10.22

Interpol returned to The Anthem this past Tuesday night and as always, they treated fans to an amazing performance. Lead singer, Paul Banks, commented about how great it felt to be back on stage performing, and the band didn’t miss a beat. They performed several favorites such as “Evil,” “All the Rage,” and “Slow Hands” but included several songs off their upcoming release, “The Other Side of Make-Believe,” due out this fall.

As signature to an Interpol show, they used creative lighting to enhance the experience with strobes panning out into the audience in sync with climatic buildups. Openers Tycho and Matthew Dear mirrored Interpol’s use of lighting but departed from the rock genre and instead toward electronic pop, which caught the crowd by surprise but quickly entranced them. Photos by Shantel Breen.

