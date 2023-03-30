Photo Gallery: Hello Betty

District Fray kicked off patio season at Hello Betty‘s inaugural Anchor Drop party last weekend. An amazing group came together to drink, dance, win prizes and enjoy each other’s company all with a great backdrop welcoming spring. Check out the event below, and then check out Hello Betty for yourself. Photos by Aey Jay Photography.

