Photo Gallery: Groom Guy One-Year Anniversary Celebration // 5.22.22

On Sunday, May 22, Groom Guy celebrated the one-year anniversary of its residency in the Yours Truly DC Hotel. Since launching the concept, founder and February 2022 Issue subject Darius “Sunny” Davie has transformed the space into a multi-faceted agency that provides premium hair grooming services; showcases local Black artists; creates a marketplace for Black-owned personal care products and lifestyle brands; and builds community across the region. District Fray Magazine served as the presenting media partner for the event, where guests enjoyed complimentary cocktails and bites and received a tour of the newly designed Groom Guy studio. Photos by Andrew J. Williams III.

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.