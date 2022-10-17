Photo Gallery: Giveon + Jenevieve at The Anthem // 10.14.22

Giveon Dezmann Evans, better known by his mononym Giveon, took the stage on Friday night to serenade The Anthem crowd with his sultry vocals. Following a mesmerizing performance from opener Jenevieve, the R&B artist crooned a medley of his featured songs, like last year’s song of the summer “Peaches” and Drake’s “Chicago Freestyle,” before closing out the show with his breakup banger “Heartbreak Anniversary.” Photos by Evan Kim.

