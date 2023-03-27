Play
Photo Gallery: Girls to the Front 2023
March 27, 2023 @ 5:30pm
District Fray partnered with Shop Made in DC’s SHE:DC initiative to put on Girls to the Front at La Cosecha, an event celebrating the incredible women making a significant difference in D.C.’s creative scene. Tortillas were pressed at a Las Gemelas cooking class, drinks were poured at a Serenata cocktail tutorial, and an all-women artist pop-up market curated by Congress Heights Arts & Culture Center (CHACC) lined the Latin marketplace’s main area. To wrap up the night, a panel moderated by COO + co-founder of Immigrant Food, Tea Ivanovic featured artist Holly Bass; CHACC Founder + Executive Director Keyonna Jones; photographer Farrah Skeiky; Destino, Taqueria Las Gemelas and Ghostburger Co-founder Kelly White Phillips; 101 Hospitality Corporate Beverage Director Judy Elahi and Charismatic Creations Owner Chrissy Sheffey. Over the course of the discussion, the panelists covered navigating being a woman in business while also celebrating and uplifting all they do to make the District a stronger, more creative place. Photos by Ben Droz.
