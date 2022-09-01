8 Trailblazing Women in D.C. Hospitality

Women face a plethora of challenges breaking into and working in the culinary world — issues only compounded for women of color and those who are LGBTQ. We’re spotlighting some of these extraordinary women who fight discrimination and biases every day to create a diverse and exciting food scene in Washington, D.C. We can’t cover every superstar female chef, manager, owner and mixologist, but this list is a great sampling of some of the women we are lucky to have working in our city.

Amy Brandwein

Chef + Owner of Centrolina + Piccolina

As chef and owner of CityCenterDC’s popular fine dining venue Centrolina and casual osteria Piccolina, Brandwein is one of the few women in D.C. who holds these dual roles at two different venues. She excels in both positions and is a five-time James Beard Award nominee. Despite her responsibilities as chef and owner, Brandwein works arduously to pave the way for other women in the industry. She hires and mentors women chefs, engaging in events such as The Women of Food dinner series and the James Beard Foundation’s prestigious Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Program fellowship, and hosts community networking events that celebrate occasions such as International Women’s Day. Stop by to meet Brandwein at Centrolina or Piccolina and try one of her delectable pasta dishes. Centrolina: 974 Palmer Alley NW, DC; centrolinadc.com // @centrolinadc | Piccolina: 963 Palmer Alley NW, DC; piccolinadc.com // @piccolinadc

Ana Deshaies

Pastry Chef for Unconventional Diner

If you follow Deshaies on social media, you may think her claim to fame is her role as a Zumba instructor. But that is only one of her many talents: Peruvian-born Deshaies and her husband launched Unconventional Diner by D.C.’s convention center in 2017, and she is also an award-wining pastry chef. As pastry chef, she’s known for her delightful confections, which include a Smith Island-style carrot cake, a Spanish-style cheesecake and the chocolatiest chocolate cake in town. 1207 9th St. NW, DC; unconventionaldiner.com // @unconventionaldiner

Judy Elahi

Corporate Bar Director for 101 Hospitality

Persian Iranian-born Elahi has focused her career on elevating the industry’s perspective on inclusion. Her bar program showcases this commitment, as she utilizes spirits and ingredients from women- and minority-owned makers in each of her cocktails. She also features zero-proof cocktails at each venue she works for, including Gravitas, Michele’s and Baker’s Daughter. When she’s not behind the bar, she hosts women’s rights events such as this summer’s cocktail tasting experience Bartenders Against Bans, which raised money for Planned Parenthood. 101hospitality.com // @101hospitalitygroup

Téa Ivanovic

COO + Co-Founder of iFoodGroup

At only 28 years old, Ivanovic is the chief operating officer of iFoodGroup, one of the country’s first advocacy restaurant groups, and the parent company behind Immigrant Food and Immigrant Food+. Ivanovic developed Immigrant Food’s gastro-advocacy business model, combining advocacy with gastronomy at the core of their mission. As COO, she regularly develops new initiatives to support Immigrant Food’s nonprofit partners, organizes in-person events focused on topics like asylum and violence against immigrant women and drafts weekly engagement emails on how to support immigrants in D.C. In addition to advocacy work, she supports the culinary scene at Immigrant Food where the chefs — all immigrants themselves — create dishes that celebrate cultures from around the world. With dishes from India to Japan to Italy to Ukraine, the restaurant showcases a true celebration of international fare. immigrantfood.com // @immigrantfood

Darlin Kulla

Beverage Director for KNEAD Hospitality + Design

Since she became beverage director for KNEAD Hospitality + Design, Kulla has expanded the beverage program to cover 10 concepts and 15 locations around D.C., including The Grill, The Gatsby, Succotash and Mi Vida. A certified sommelier with the Court of Master Sommeliers, Albanian-born Kulla has received many awards and accolades, including the 2018 StarChefs Award for Sommelier of the Year in the D.C.-Chesapeake region, and a spot on DC Refined’s 2018 Top Female Bartenders List. She was also integral to Succotash and The Grill earning Spectator Awards of Excellence. kneadhd.com // @kneadhd

Seng Luangrath

Chef + Co-Owner of Thip Khao, Padaek + Hanumanh

Luangrath falls into the rare category of women who are both chefs and restaurant owners. As a young child she lived in a refugee camp in Thailand, where she fled to from Laos during the Vietnam War. Eventually, she discovered an opportunity to pursue her love of cooking, and since 2010 she has been a chef and restaurant owner in D.C. She currently owns Thip Khao, which serves tasty Laotian food and cocktails in Columbia Heights; Padaek, the more casual counterpart of Thip Khao in Falls Church, Virginia; and Hanumanh, a fun and creative Laotian cocktail bar concept that serves tiki drinks in Shaw. Hanumanh: 1604 7th St. NW, DC; hanumanh.com // @hanumanh_dc | Padaek: 6395 Seven Corners Ctr. Falls Church, VA; padaekdc.com // @padaekdc | Thip Khao: 3462 14th St. NW, DC; thipkhao.com // @thipkhaodc

Nicole Marquis

CEO + Founder of HipCityVeg

When her father was diagnosed with diabetes, Marquis dove headfirst into understanding the nuances of health and nutrition. She started making plant-based smoothies and dishes for her father, and when his health immediately and dramatically improved, she knew she had stumbled onto something big. Now this Latina powerhouse is owner of 10 HipCityVeg locations, three of which are in D.C. These vegan fast-casual joints are wildly popular amongst D.C. diners; you can often find a line of people waiting to order the venue’s famous “chicken” burger and sweet potato fries. hipcityveg.com // @hipcityveg

Daniella Senior

CEO + Founder of Colada Shop

After helping her parents start a catering company in the Dominican Republic when she was just 13 years old, Senior went on to graduate from The Culinary Institute of America, become a certified sommelier and found Colada Shop, the city’s best Cuban dining venue. At four locations and one upcoming in the greater D.C. area, you can treat yourself to empanadas, crispy croquetas and Cuban coffee while enjoying the colorful culture of Cuba. coladashop.com // @coladashop