Photo Gallery: #FrayNight at Bouldering Project

See photos from the glow fitness party.

The DC Fray and Bouldering Project’s communities joined forces on April 6 for an all-out glow party at the fitness and climbing center. Adorned in neon workout gear and glow necklaces, attendees participated in group fitness classes, rock climbing and yoga. The party was complete with DJ-mixed live tunes, food trucks and rounds of beer. Photos by Aey Jay Photography.

