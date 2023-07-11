Photo Gallery: Check Out the Queer Art Salon Gallery Opening at Selina

The exhibition, featuring 16 D.C. artists, will be at Selina until August 13.

At the Queer Art Salon gallery opening, curated by artist Ashley Jaye Williams, there was art, dancing and joy everywhere you looked. Featuring work by 16 D.C. artists, guests were surrounded by beautiful and fascinating artwork that prompts viewers to ask questions instead of find answers. Later in the night, a DJ set by John Kim stepped up the party’s vibes. Check out the Queer Art Salon exhibition through August 13 at Selina Union Market. Photos by Mariah Miranda.

