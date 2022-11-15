Photo Gallery: Alvvays at 9:30 Club // 11.11.22

The Canadian indie rock band Alvvays is back on a U.S. tour with opener Slow Pulp. Performing at a sold-out 9:30 Club show last Friday night, the band returned with a new album “Blue Rev.” Fans enjoyed the classic Alvvays’ style show with their signature guitar riffs and dreamy stage projection. Photos by Kimchi Photography.

