Party Animals Illustration

We’re all ready to be out and about again, even our beloved animals at Smithsonian’s National Zoo. E$ envisioned a day out for our zoo-dwelling friends: a pool party at the National Mall. Our personal faves? The panda and seal sporting bikini tops and the kangaroos kicking it by the keg. Follow E$ on Instagram @theedollarsign.

Print the downloadable PDF here.

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content and to get a monthly print edition delivered to your door. Support local journalism and start your membership today.