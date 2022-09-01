Paige Hernandez Talks Hip-Hop + Coming Full Circle

This piece is part of our Performing Arts Guide in the September 2022 print issue of District Fray. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Founder + artistic director of B-FLY ENTERTAINMENT; one of two winners of the inaugural Victor Shargai Leadership Award.

District Fray: What did winning an inaugural Victor Shargai Leadership Award mean to you?

Paige Hernandez: The award still blows my mind. It is a deep honor and a full circle moment because Victor was such a huge advocate and supporter of my work when he was alive. He was one of the first “yeses” I got in terms of investing and committing to [my work], which essentially led to the building of my company.

How do you combine your work as an educator, performer and artist?

They inform each other. I have to say my work as an educator completely parallels my work as an administrator. A lot of what I do involves education. So, I’m able to instantly apply and implement a lot of what I learn in the classroom, and through various trainings.

What’s the mission of your company?

B-FLY ENTERTAINMENT specializes in multi-generational and multicultural hip-hop theatre experiences. So, you can really [have] theatre pieces with anyone in the audience, ages 6 to 60. The work is sophisticated. It has education at its base. And it’s based in more of the old school roots of hip-hop: peace, love, unity and having fun.

