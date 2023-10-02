.ORG Impact Awards Announce In-Person Return with Padma Lakshmi

In their fifth year, the nonprofit award show will honor 35 standout organizations across the globe.

Ever wonder how the .ORG domain is approved for websites? Headquartered just outside of D.C., the Public Interest Registry (PIR) is a nonprofit that approves and manages the .ORG domain for the last twenty years.

In 2019, PIR began to host the annual award show that honors exceptional work from registered nonprofits across the globe. Now in its fifth year, and the first time since the pandemic, the .ORG Impact Awards will return in person. Finalists from around the world will fly into D.C. on November 16 for the award ceremony, which will be hosted by social activist and TV persona Padma Lakshmi.

“The 2023 .ORG Impact Award finalists exemplify the hard work so many are doing across the globe to make a positive impact in their communities,” Lakshmi says. “I am inspired by their efforts, and look forward to celebrating each of these thoughtful individuals and organizations at the awards ceremony this November.”

Who is Nominated

Divided into seven categories, 35 finalists have been selected this year. Each finalist will receive a $2,500 donation and the winner of each category will receive a $10,000 award. Out of the seven winners, one of the winners will receive the .ORG of The Year, which includes a $50,000 donation.

Finalists this year span from an organization in Kenya investing in education and health for girls (Kakenya’s Dream) to a Brazilian organization working to create agricultural projects in urban areas experiencing food insecurity (Cities Without Hunger). Here is the full list of nominees in all seven categories.

Community Building

Andando Foundation

Creativity Explored

Kakenya’s Dream

The Citizens Foundation

Valpo Surf Project

Quality Education for All

Forging Opportunities for Refugees in America

Fundi Bots Limited

Moinee Foundation

Our Sansar

Seeding Labs

Environmental Stewardship

Borderlands Produce

Burn Design Lab

CorpoAyapel

CREATE Borneo

LAWUNA Project, Sodzo Foundation

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Custom Collaborative

GirlLEAD Talent

Hope for Justice

Pinkishe Foundation

The Center for Courageous Kids

Health and Healing

Cornerstone Jamaica

Green Empowerment

HERhealthEQ

Lagos Food Bank Initiative

Penta Medical Recycling

Hunger and Poverty

Children’s Place International

CIDADES SEM FOME / Cities Without Hunger

Sanku

Second Mile Haiti

WHOlives

Rising Stars

Kezia Asiedua Sanie, For The Future Ghana

Stanley Anigbogu, LightEd

May Wang, Linens N Love

Oluwadamilola Akintewe, Project Rebirth

Alexia Leclercq, Start:Empowerment

Why You Should Care

Along with the donations, the awards’ goal is to shine light and provide a platform for outstanding organizations and hopefully spread awareness about the selected nonprofits. As the holidays roll around and you are considering ways of giving back, view this list as a guide on ways to get involved, where to donate and find a cause that resonates with you.

.ORG Impact Awards will return in person on November 16 in D.C. To stay up-to-date on the award show details and the organizations involved, visit pir.org and follow PIR on Instagram at @piregistry.

