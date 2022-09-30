On The Cover: The New Wave of D.C. Fashion

How we got our cover according to our makeup artist, designers, stylists and models.

Demetria Tymus, Makeup Artist

Why a purple lip? What lipstick product did you use?

With direction to use a pop of color and insight from Roqouis, the shoot’s womenswear stylist, we decided on the Maybelline Vivid Liquid Lipstick in the color Orchid Shock. JeweLie’s dress also has a pop of purple underneath which worked very well with the lipstick choice.

What are your best tips to keep makeup lasting through a photoshoot or a long night out?

Some of my best tips definitely start with knowing your skin type (normal, oily or combination). Products such as translucent powders, matte primers and foundations, setting spray and well-moisturized skin can play a huge role in how long your makeup will last.

What is the secret to a perfect wing like the one JeweLie has in the photo? What is your go-to eyeliner?

My go-to liners right now are liquid and gel liners. The secret to the perfect wing, in my personal opinion, is to use a felt tip liner, which allows you to draw a precise line. For JeweLie’s look, I used a Revolution Gel Line with a felt tip brush for application.

@glammbydeme

Grace Yeboah Ofori, TruFaceByGrace Owner + Designer

What material are the pieces made from?

The model is wearing pieces made from genuine brass, rhinestones and gold-plated stainless steel.

What would you like people to feel when they wear your jewelry?

Our pieces make people feel like they are royalty. Why? Because they instantly make you feel powerful, confident and beautiful. What you wear doesn’t define your value as a human being, but rather is a message to others and to yourself about who you are and where you belong in this world. I feel I have fulfilled my purpose when I see someone wearing a piece I have designed or curated and receive lots of compliments.

How long did it take to design the headband piece?

All the pieces here are curated. The bracelet and ring are curated from Kenya. The necklace and headpiece as well.

What was your inspiration for the necklace?

It was a statement piece that was simplistic yet undeniably bold. I had to have it.

trufacebygrace.com // @trufacebygrace

Najla + Cynthia Burt, Dur Doux Designers

What year was this dress made and what type of fabric is it?

The dress was created for our AW22 collection “La Nouvelle Mosaique” (the New Mosaic). The fabric used for the dress was tulle.

What was the inspiration behind this dress?

The inspiration behind the dress was our AW22 Collection “La Nouvelle Mosaique.” This collection is a modern fashion interpretation of an ancient popular art form, mosaic art. The color palette is exceptionally vibrant, with focal colors Tyrian purple, goldenrod, cobalt blue and jungle green.

Your dresses are often bright and colorful. Why do you lean toward colorful fabric?

My mother and I are native Floridians. We tend to pull inspiration from the regional landscape of vibrant, bold colors and tropical print patterns.

How long did it take to make this dress?

It took approximately three months to make the dress.

Who are your dresses for?

The dresses are for women all over the world who are strong and bold. They wear fashion-forward clothing and want to make a statement.

durdoux.com // @durdoux

Casey Rowe, Christopher Schafer Clothier Partner + Menswear Stylist

What’s the suit’s material and where did you obtain the fabric from?

The suit is made up of 100% cotton into velvet. The fabric is sourced from a mill we use in Italy.

How long did it take to make this suit?

Our suits take six to eight weeks to construct.

Advice on getting stains out of suits at home?

Steaming a suit is primarily the best care on the clothes we create. For stains that are hard to get out (especially pizza sauce), simply take your suit to a dry cleaner you trust and ask them to “spot clean” that particular stain. At-home remedies on high-end clothing are tricky and can result in ruining the garment as a whole. I always recommend letting the professionals get tough stains out, since they have the machinery to do it properly. The key is to ask a cleaner to spot clean. You don’t want the harsh chemicals on other parts of the clothes that aren’t stained.

Advice on pairing the right tie with a suit?

I love adding pops of color in the tie. Try and pull out an insignificant color in the outfit with the tie. Let it tie the outfit together. (Pun intended.) Or in the case of this shot, pick a tie color complimentary to other colors in the outfit.

christopherschafer.com // @christopherschafer

Roquois, Studio|Couture Founder + Womenswear Stylist

Why Doc Martens?

I chose Docs because they are sophisticated, functional and fashionable. You can dress them up or down and they offer so many unique colors now. Docs are genderless and are really a blank canvas that offer the consumer creativity and expression.

Where did you imagine the models were coming from?

I thought they were coming back from a gala at one of the Smithsonians. After all the signature cocktails and fancy hors-d’œuvres, they just wanted to unwind with their fave comfort food, Jumbo Slice.

What was your vision for how you wanted them to come across?

My vision was to have them come across as fashionable and chic but also let their amazing personalities shine through. These are two chill individuals who model and yet will still stuff their faces with pizza after a long night of premiers, VIP events and afterparty hopping.

What advice do you have for couples who want to wear clothing that compliments their partner but is not too matchy matchy?

Fashion is truly whatever you want to make of it. We all love those couples who are so in sync from head-to-toe, but not too matchy matchy. I feel like it gives a deeper look into who each person is as an individual and why they chose each other. The saying goes: “opposites attract.” Well, no two people are the same, so step outside the box and play with textures, colors and prints between you and your partner.

mystudiocouture.com // @mystudiocouture

JeweLie Anderson, Model

What were you thinking in this photo?

I was thinking my leg is absolutely killing me. But anything for the right shot and plus, I got my work out for the day.

What event/venue do you imagine you and Alex Shin went to before heading to Jumbo Slice?

I think Alex and I just came from an extravagant high-end fashion show afterparty. And I think in this photo, we’re waiting for our Uber headed to the AFTER afterparty, and we’re bringing pizza for everyone.

When posing with another model, how do you build chemistry and trust?

It starts with establishing what we’re collectively trying to achieve before any shooting begins, and then ensuring we are both going to fully commit to that story. And remembering we’re ultimately having fun playing a character.

How long did it take for you to get your hair and styling done?

The hair, makeup and styling all together probably took an hour and a half, which may sound like a lot but we were so behind schedule and everything was rushed. But the finished product came out so perfectly that none of that mattered in the end.

@jewelieanderson

Alex Shin, Model



What were you thinking in this photo?

I was thinking after a long night we got pizzas for the afterparty and the Uber had just arrived. It seems like I was happy to finally feed the fam and take my tired and hangry date home.



What event/venue do you imagine you and JeweLie Anderson went to before

heading to Jumbo Slice?

Looks like we were just coming from a funky gala at a nice art museum.



When posing with another model, how do you build chemistry and trust?

Really being in the moment. It’s like acting but more so the genuine vibe. This concept was literally what I’d be doing in my everyday life. I was actually pretty hungry and JeweLie was

super fun to shoot with.



How long did it take for you to get your hair and styling done?

It really didn’t take much to do my hair, but we did spend some good and fun time trying a few different styles with Casey [Rowe] and Roquois. They are amazing professionals with a lot of experience. I really enjoyed getting styled by them. They are the best.

@jazzlex

Not pictured: Andrew Nowell Menswear, who also provided a suit option for the photo shoot, and Avant Gardist by Yasuyuki Ishii, who provided a womenswear leather bolero jacket. Follow them at @andrewnowell_menswear and @yasuyukiishiiasia.