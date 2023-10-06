October 2023 Seen Photo Gallery

District Fray’s step-and-repeat moment at press night for Cirque du Soleil’s “Echo” in September.

See what District Fray has been up to this early fall.

September flew by, and we are looking back at some of our favorite events, interviews and shoots. Scroll on to see some of our most memorable moments.

Photo descriptions are in order.

Ghostburger Owner Kelly Phillips holding the restaurant’s take on an old fashioned for our photo shoot. Check out her thoughts on Ghostburger’s fall menu. Photo by Andrew J. Williams III.

District Fray’s step-and-repeat moment at press night for Cirque du Soleil’s “Echo” in September.

We went behind the scenes at a recent Legwarmers’ show at State Theatre to capture frontwoman Cathy DiToro in her element before she headlines District Fray’s Cult Classic Halloween Party on October 31. Register here. Photo by Emma Jasper.

An end-of-summer glimpse at DC Fray’s tennis league at Quincy Park in Arlington, Virginia. Learn more about our late fall leagues (registration is open until October 10). Photo by Scott Fields.

Artists Kathrine Campagna and Brandon Hill at the “SQFT” Opening Night. Photo by Ben Droz Photography.

District Fray Managing Editor M.K. Koszycki interviewing Knot Standard’s Emily Blumberh about fall fashion. Photo by Andrew J. Williams III.

Want first access to select shows and performances around the city? Join the District Fray community to access free and discounted tickets. Become a member and support local journalism today.