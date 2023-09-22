We Are the Weirdos, Mister: District Fray’s Cult Classic Halloween Party

We’ve put a spell on you, and now you’re ours.

This Halloween, step inside our cult classic-inspired world at Dock 5 for a five-hour party packed with endless references to iconic films and music from the ‘80s and ‘90s — all with a spooky theme.

The Legwarmers and So Fetch frontwoman Cathy DiToro and indie artist Cat Janice — who double as our Spooky Issue cover stars — will headline the party with a full band playing a stacked set of retro hits.

Les the DJ will open the party with a curated playlist of favorites from past decades.

Explore Instaworthy installations from classic Halloween-inspired films of the ‘80s and ‘90s, all designed and built by Disco Mary Collective and the team that brought you Derek Brown’s Drink Company pop-ups (“Game of Thrones,” Super Mario, etc.)

Visit our spooky vendor market featuring clothing, wares and art from local makers and a witchy-inspired activation with onsite body piercing, tattoo artistry, body painting and tarot reading.

We don’t want to ruin any surprises, but get ready for interactive recreated moments, activations, pop-up performances and countless photo ops throughout the night from “Beetlejuice,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “The Craft” and much more.

And don’t forget about our ‘80s and ‘90s-themed costume contest with special prizes for our finalists and winner. We’ll have a cash bar featuring signature “Hocus Pocus”-themed cocktails and spooky food available for purchase, plus some other surprises in store.