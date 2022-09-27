5 Beers for October

Throw on your cutest fall fit and get ready to stumble drunkenly into a corn maze, it’s autumn, baby! We’re packing away the citrus-y pool beers of July and August and diving headfirst into the malty, roasty, pumpkin-y goodness of the new season. It’s like cooking seasonally but with 100% less effort and 100% more hangovers. Just don’t have too many of these before you stumble into that corn maze, you don’t want to actually become one of the children of the corn.

While you’re showing off your new jean jacket and thrifted flannel at Aslin’s outdoor patio, you might as well go full autumn and fill your body with all the malty goodness you can pack into a pint. And Doch Marzen will take you there. Think of it as your first official beer of the new season, your first step away from hard seltzer summer and back into the warm embrace of beers bread-y arms. Doesn’t it feel like coming home? Aslin Beer Company: 1740 14th St NW; aslinbeer.com // @aslin_beerco

If you’re looking for some roasty toasty stout or porter goodness, but you’re not quite seasonally ready to dive headfirst into dark beer, this black lager is here to help you split the difference. It has some heavy hitting notes, like coffee, caramel, toffee and juicy plum, but it’s not going to hit you as hard or feel quite as filling. Which is perfect for these days that dip into the 50s and sour into the 70s. Light a cardamom candle and pour yourself a pint. Soul Mega: soulmega.com // @soulmegadc

Okay, so it’s not peak sour season, but that doesn’t mean we have to throw away the whole genre. In fact, I recommend you lean all the way into the transitional feeling of fall with this sweet funky sour collaboration. Made in partnership with Deciduous Brewin Company, this strawberry and raspberry beer is shot straight through with cinnamon and brown sugar. It’s like the end of summer in a glass. Bluejacket Brewery: 300 Tingey St SE; bluejacketdc.com // @bluejacketdc

It might technically be fall, but that doesn’t mean it always feels like it. For those days that weirdly remind you of spring, the ones that are brisk and clear, but above all sunny, crack open a Chamolite. With its creative mixture of honey and chamomile, it’s your grandma’s favorite bev with an alcoholic kick. It’s comforting, soothing, and pairs well with a sunset viewing party from your front porch. Hell, it might warm you up enough to forgo a jacket. Urban Garden Brewing: urbangardenbrewing.com // @urbangardenbrewing

And what would this list be if there wasn’t a pumpkin beer? Sure, you can fill your grocery cart with all the PumKing money can buy, but for a lighter and more local take, look no further than Red Bear. Their on theme pumpkin lager packs the sweet pumpkin pie flavors that food marketing requires us to crave this time of year. Pair it with some bonfire ghost stories and a heinous pumpkin flavored treat from Trader Joe’s. Red Bear Brewing Co.: 209 M St NE; redbear.beer // @redbearbrewing