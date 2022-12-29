NYE Radar: Concerts, Dinners, Game Nights, Parties, Races + More

It’s almost New Year’s Eve and if you haven’t figured out your plans yet, don’t panic. We’re here with a slew of options no matter your taste, budget or overall enthusiasm level for the arbitrary markers of the passage of time. From bashes for party animals to laid back chillers to families with small kids, we’ve got plenty of killer ideas. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

For the person looking for a swanky night out on the town

New Year’s Eve at Union District Oyster Bar

Say goodbye to 2022. Pop the champagne and start off the New Year with DC Fray’s 7th Annual NYE celebration. We will be ringing in 2022 at Union District Oyster Bar & Lounge in Union Market! $69-$89. 9 p.m. Union District Oyster Bar & Lounge: 501 Morse St. NE, DC; uniondistrictoysterbarlounge.com // @uniondistrictdc

New Year’s Eve at Grand Central

Throw on your best party attire and ring in 2023 with your friends at Grand Central, home of America’s first independent sportsbook. Place bets on your teams while enjoying giveaways and sounds from one of our favorite DJs. $69-$89. 9 p.m. Grand Central Restaurant, Bar & Sportsbook: 2447 18th St. NW, DC; grandcentraldc.com // @grandcentraldc

For those looking to live their best lives while closing out 2022

Moving Mindfully into the New Year with Dr. Terri Lynn Simpson

Join us for this online afternoon retreat as we explore ways to take stock of the old year while looking forward to the new. Guided meditations, individual reflections and shared ritual invite us to remember and release the past while setting intentions for the year to come. $7-$15. 3 p.m. Virtual; cathedral.org // @wncathedral

Dynasty Brewing .5k Beer Run

Yes, you read that correctly. This is a zero-point-five kilometer (0.5k) event is just a few blocks. Go whatever pace you like; no matter what, there’s a beer waiting for you at the finish line. $30-$100. 11 a.m. Dynasty Brewing: 21140 Ashburn Crossing Dr. Ashburn, VA; breweryrunningseries.com // @brewdynasty

For the person looking for free, low key hangs

Game Night NYE at Calico

Calico, urban backyard in Blagden Alley, is ringing in 2023 with a casual Game Night NYE. Whether you’re “pre-gaming” the night with a group of friends and a round of adult juice boxes, or sticking around to watch the ball drop over a midnight toast and plenty of communal board games, Calico’s the all-day spot on New Year’s Eve. Calico is hosting a low-key NYE hangout from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. where guests can play board games, enjoy all-day drink specials and eat creative bar snacks. The bar has also stocked up on fun games such as Monopoly, Clue, Scattergories, Cards Against Humanity, Scrabble, Hungry Hippos, Chess, Checkers, Backgammon and more. And at midnight, they’ll pour a complimentary bubbly toast. Free. 1 p.m. – 1 a.m. Calico: 50 Blagden Alley NW, DC; calicodc.com // @calico.dc

Balls Been Dropped: After Hours New Years Party at Eckington Hall

E.H. is hosting a dive-y New Years After Party from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. Dive-y as in laid back, but will include great wine, beer and amazing mixed cocktails. Seductive sounds? Of course. Other forms of entertainment, oh just you wait. Free. 1-4 a.m. Eckington Hall: 1611 Eckington Pl. NE, DC; eckingtonhall.com // @eckingtonhall

For restaurant lovers looking for a special prixe fixe experience

Cranes

Cranes in Penn Quarter, the intersection of Spanish and Japanese cuisines, will have a dine-in pre-fixe menu for $228 per person. The menu includes starters such as Tomato Grissini & Jamon, Oysters Ponzu, Cuttlefish Tartar as well as an extensive list of entrees. Entrees include but are not limited to poached chicken and rock salt steamed black bass. $228. 11:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. Cranes: 724 9th St. NW, DC; cranes-dc.com // @cranesdc

Daikaya the Izakaya

Daikaya Izakaya, known for its eclectic Japanese plates by chef Katsuya Fukushima, will offer a five-course dine-in NYE menu this year for $55 per person. Options include Japanese style potato salad, grilled pork belly wrapped cherry tomatoes, toshikoshi soba with kakiage, shrimp tempura and green tea mochi. $55. 5-11 p.m. Daikaya the Izakaya: 705 6th St. NW, DC; daikaya.com // @daikaya_ramen

For the live music lover

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic at 9:30 Club

Recording both as Parliament and Funkadelic, George Clinton revolutionized R&B during the ’70s, twisting soul music into funk by adding influences from several late-’60s acid heroes: Jimi Hendrix, Frank Zappa and Sly Stone. The Parliament Funkadelic machine ruled Black music during the ’70s, capturing more than 40 R&B hit singles (including three number ones) and recording three platinum albums. $100. 9 p.m. 9:30 Club: 815 V St. NW, DC; 930.com // @930club

New Years Eve with Rare Essence + Trouble Funk at The Howard Theatre

Washington’s premier go-go band for more than four decades, Rare Essence is a D.C. institution that has built a devoted fan base spanning multiple generations, drawn to the indigenous funk sired in the mid-70s by the late Godfather of Go-Go Chuck Brown. Trouble Funk burst onto the scene in the 1980s with signature hits “Pump Me Up,” “Drop the Bomb,” “Let’s Get Small,” “Say What?” and more. They toured the world alongside George Clinton, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, UB40 and Def Leppard. The band’s music has been sampled by Will Smith, Public Enemy, EPMD and The Black Eyed Peas, amongst many others. $55. 8 p.m. Howard Theatre: 620 T St. NW, DC; thehowardtheatre.com // @howardtheatre

For families with an early bedtime

Noon Yards Eve at The Yards

Come enjoy complimentary, family-friendly activities for kids of all ages, including train rides through The Yards, inflatable slide and bounce houses, glitter tattoo artists, carnival games, music, crafts, magic show and more. The event will culminate with a countdown and celebration at noon to ring in the New Year. Free. 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Yards: 1300 First St. SE, DC; theyardsdc.com // @TheYardsDC

Family New Year’s Party at metrobar

Jump aboard the “way-before-midnight” train at our family-friendly celebration starting at 4 p.m., with festive cocktails from our new winter menu and kids activities and games. Don’t worry about the cold: We have fire pits, patio heaters and plenty of deck heat lamps to go around. That, along with our selection of hot cocktails, will keep you warm as we celebrate 2023. Free. 4-7:30 p.m. metrobar DC: 640 Rhode Island Ave. NE, DC; metrobardc.com // @metrobardc

For more NYE options, consult our NYE Party Radar and the District Fray events calendar.