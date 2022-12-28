NYE Party Radar

There are tons of options for those looking to go all-out this New Year’s Eve, from parties on yachts to retro and throwback themed events to old school masquerade parties. If you’re looking to dress to the nines and cut loose this NYE, we’ve got you covered! Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

New Year’s Eve at Union District Oyster Bar

Say goodbye to 2022! Pop the champagne and start off the New Year with DC Fray’s 7th Annual NYE celebration. We will be ringing in 2022 at Union District Oyster Bar & Lounge in Union Market! $69-$89. 9 p.m. Union District Oyster Bar & Lounge: 501 Morse St NE, DC; uniondistrictoysterbarlounge.com

New Year’s Eve at Grand Central

Throw on your best party attire and ring in 2023 with your friends at Grand Central, home of America’s first independent sportsbook. Place bets on your teams while enjoying giveaways and sounds from one of our favorite DJs. $69-$89. 9 p.m. Grand Central Restaurant, Bar & Sportsbook: 2447 18th St NW, DC; grandcentraldc.com // @grandcentraldc

Rooftop celebration at Lady Bird at The Kimpton Banneker

The iconic Lady Bird rooftop bar offers one-of-a-kind views of the city, featuring unobstructed views of the White House and Washington Monument. Lady Bird is offering three celebratory packages on New Year’s Eve to bid farewell to 2022! $75-$1,000. 9:30 p.m. Lady Bird at The Kimpton Banneker: 1315 16th St NW, DC; thebanneker.com // @ladybirdbardc

Black Cat 2022 New Year’s Eve Ball

For more than 20 years, the Black Cat New Year’s Eve Ball has been the best night out of the year, with non-stop music, pinball, and our special Red Room Punch. $35. 8 p.m. Black Cat: 1811 14th St. NW, DC; blackcatdc.com // @blackcatdc

Midnight Train to New Year’s Party

Jump aboard the Midnight Train starting at 8 p.m. with festive cocktails from a new winter menu and a live DJ to get the crowd moving. Your ticket gets you a glass of bubbly for our midnight toast as everyone counts down to the New Year on a 20-foot screen. $10. 8 p.m. metrobar DC: 640 Rhode Island Ave. NE, DC; metrobardc.com // @metrobardc

A Night to Remember: New Year’s Eve Prom

Whether you’re pretty in pink, purple, or nothing at all (actually scratch that last one), lose the LBD, chuck the chinos and throw on something that would make teenage you say “wait I’m gonna start dressing like THAT??” DJ Matt Bailer (Peach Pit, Mixtape) will be spinning hits from the last 18 years. And don’t worry about spiking the punch, because there’ll be a premium open bar all night. $60 – $90. 10 p.m. DC9: 1940 9th St. NW, DC; dc9.club // @dc9club

2023 Hotel Washington DC New Year’s Eve Party – NYElectric

Ring in the New Year at the Hotel Washington exclusive 11th floor VUE Rooftop NYE party lounge overlooking our nation’s capital’s two most prized landmarks over the White House lawn. Experience an unforgettable New Year’s Eve party as you indulge in complimentary appetizers, five-hour premium open bar, and live DJ dancing. $219 – $3,495. 9 p.m. Vue Rooftop DC: 515 15th St NW, DC; vuerooftopdc.com // @vuerooftopdc

360’s National New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball

Experience one of Washington DC’s true New Year’s Eve traditions at the 15th National NYE Masquerade Ball held in the nation’s capital! The ORIGINAL night of mystery and intrigue in the Nation’s Capital has become synonymous with bringing in the new year the right way. $55 – $240. 9:30 p.m. Umaya DC Izakaya: 733 10th St. NW, DC; umayadc.com // @umayadc

Gatsby’s DC Fireworks New Year’s Eve Yacht Party 2023

This Roaring ‘20s-style shindig aboard a super-hot luxury yacht, Spirit of Washington, is all about putting on the ritz this New Year’s Eve. Enjoy 360° views of DC’s fireworks spectacular from the water aboard the ultimate Great Gatsby-inspired party on the water. $279 – $495. 8:30 p.m. Spirit of Washington DC by Hornblower: 580 Water St SW, DC; pierpressure.com // @pierpressure__

Back To The Future VI – A New Year’s Eve Retro Gala

Have a ball and be at the center of it ALL! Enter into a New Year’s Eve of bridled fun at DC’s BIGGEST and only retro nightclub, Decades with the sixth installment of ‘Back To The Future VI – A New Year’s Retro Gala’! $50-$70. 8 p.m. Decades DC: 1219 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; decadesdc.com // @decadesdc

