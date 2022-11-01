DMV Sounds: November 2022

Every night of the week there’s a good reason to leave your couch and catch a show. Every night of the week there’s a good D.C. band on the bill. Our five picks for November include acts signed to Merge Records, acts on tape labels, acts made up of other excellent D.C. indie rock institutions, instrumentalists and hardcore in a house.

11.4

Gauche opens for Tropical Fuck Storm

A little bit jingle jangle, a little bit bubblegum pop, a little bit Le Tigre, Gauche is a fantastic five piece. The Merge Records act opens for the Australian four-piece Tropical Fuck Storm at DC9 on an early November night. This is just a great pairing of head nod-friendly, quality indie rock in a perfectly small room. This is also a great reminder to sign up for your favorite venue’s mailing lists so you don’t have to get your tickets on the secondary market. Visit g-a-u-c-h-e.bandcamp.com. Sold out. Secondary market tickets start at $57. 7:30 p.m. DC9: 1940 9th St. NW, DC; dc9.club // @dc9club

11.5

Divorce Horse opens for Hammered Hulls

I’m a fan of most everything Dream Home records releases and Divorce Horse keeps that trend alive. The two-piece plays low fi nightmare punk noise loud stuff. I’m not exactly sure how to classify it but if you’re going for band-of-the-moment Hammered Hulls, you’ll most likely like at least one aspect of the band with the best name in D.C. The first band on the bill, Saffron, is worth your early attendance too. Learn more at dreamhomemusic.bandcamp.com + thebannedsaffron.bandcamp.com; follow @divorce_horse + @thebannedsaffron. $20. 8 p.m. Black Cat: 1811 14th St. NW, DC; blackcatdc.com // @blackcatdc

11.14

Ecstatic International opens for Smut

Ecstatic International features members of Priests, Ex Hex, Bottled Up, Olivia Neutron-John and Des Demonas. Their recently released EP, titled “EP,” was recorded at Tonal Park. It was put out on Sister Polygon. Could this band be any more D.C.? No. The answer is no. If you enjoy Talking Heads, Tom Tom Club and the bands these band members hail from, you will enjoy moving on H Street. See them and get tickets ASAP. This show will likely sell out in advance. Learn more at ecstaticinternational.bandcamp.com; follow @ecstatic_international. 8 p.m. $15. Pie Shop: 1339 H St. NE, DC; pieshopdc.com // @pieshopdc

11.18

CDR opens for ConSec

CDR continues in the tradition of Bad Brains, Dead Kennedys and 7 Seconds. Meant to be enjoyed live, see them in Takoma Park’s finest house venue alongside fellow punk/hardcore/thrash bands ConSec from Georgia (the state) and Desolus from nearby Georgia Avenue. Visit cdrpunk.bandcamp.com. Rhizome: 6950 Maple St. NW, DC; rhizomedc.org // @rhizome_dc

<a href="https://cdrpunk.bandcamp.com/album/kill-your-mind-and-your-ass-will-follow">Kill Your Mind And Your Ass Will Follow by CDR</a>

11.19

The Mantis

Enjoy some instrumental rock in the same vein as Pelican or The Messthetics. The Mantic Trio produces the kind of music that makes you feel like you’re in a very dramatic movie. This is a compliment. Catch them live for visuals from multimedia artist Monica Stroik. The late start time will make the show feel even more dramatic. Learn more at themantisdc.bandcamp.com; follow @the_mantis_dc. 10 p.m. $16. Comet Ping Pong: 5037 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; cometpingpong.com // @cometpingpong