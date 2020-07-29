Not So Stir-Crazy Radar: 7.27-8.2

As restrictions continue to loosen or lift entirely around the District, there are actual live events for you to enjoy alongside regularly scheduled online programming – from outdoor plays to online book talks. Without further ado, let’s dive into this week’s iteration of Not So Stir-Crazy Radar.

7.27

Busboys On Live

Busboys and Poets has long been a space where the community can gather together for live events, along with a good meal. Busboys On Live, their virtual open mic and poetry slam, will continue to be held online until they can provide the experience in person safely. 8-10 p.m. Free. @busboysandpoets // www.busboysandpoets.com

7.28

DC Fray Trivia

DC Fray has more online trivia lined up this month, this time with some new themes. Log in on July 28 for a showdown of adult cartoons like The Simpsons and Family Guy. 7:30 p.m. Tickets $9. @dcfray // www.dcfray.com

Outdoor Yoga

Truly Hard Seltzer and District Flow Yoga are bringing you distanced outdoor yoga at the Wharf. Enjoy the waterfront views as you destress during this hour long session. Head over to Cantina Bambina after your stretch for a refreshing Truly. Masks are required, classes limited to 50 participants. Register online to reserve your spot. 6:30-7:30 p.m. $5. District Pier at The Wharf: 101 District Sq. SW, DC; www.districtflowyoga.com // @districtflowyoga

7.29

Wednesday Yoga

Join the D.C. Public Library every Wednesday through August 27 for a midday break of relaxation. Unwind and reset for 30 minutes with the D.C. Public Library and Yoga District Wednesdays at noon starting July 15. All skill levels welcome. @yogadistrict // www.yogadistrict.com; @dcpubliclibrary // www.dclibrary.org

7.29-7.31

World’s Fair at the DAR Museum

Connect with different cultures, learn about new and exciting inventions and just have fun at the DAR Museum’s virtual World’s Fair. Join a number of events streamed on the DAR YouTube channel, or hop into a Zoom webinar. Learn a new language, gain new knowledge and appreciate the wonderful world around you. This is a free event. www.dar.org // @todaysdar

7.30

Craft Cocktail Class

DC Fray and Please Bring Chips are teaming up to host s fun virtual Craft Cocktail Class. Grab your ingredients, get the Zoom link and follow along as the guest bartender walks you through the step by step process to make three perfect cocktails. Begins 7:30 p.m. Tickets $9. www.dcfray.com // @dcfray

David Thong Socially Distanced Summer Tour

Local musician David Thong is touring again – safely. Join Thong at the Bear Chase Brewing Company for a socially distanced concert and a good beer. Show begins at 4 p.m. www.davidthongmusic.com // @davidthongmusic; www.bearchasebrew.com // @bearchasebrew

Rosslyn Rocks! Concerts

DC Fray is hosting some of the first post-quarantine concerts in Rosslyn at the Central Place Plaza. The Rosslyn Rocks! Concert series will be held July 23, July 30 and August 6. Lineup to be announced. 6-8 p.m. Free. Central Place Plaza: 1800 N. Lynn St. Arlington, VA; @rosslynva // www.rosslynva.org

7.31

Dinner and a Movie

Songbyrd is bringing the movies to their outdoor eatery. Join Songbyrd every Friday night at 9 p.m. for a film inspired by music. This Friday, enjoy a screening of House Party alongside your burger and fries. Spots are limited in order to follow social distancing rules, so RSVP before going. Free to register. Songbyrd Music House: 2477 18th St. NW, DC; www.songbyrddc.com // @songbyrddc

Reel Classics

The Willard InterContinental is hosting Reel Classics every Friday this month, including a three-course meal, unlimited beer and wine, a complimentary welcome cocktail, and a classic film played for you in the transformed Grand Ballroom. Masks will be required as this is an indoor event. Pretty Woman will close out the Reel Classics on July 31. 7 p.m. Tickets $100. The Willard InterContinental: 1401 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; www.washington.intercontinental.com

Victura Park at The REACH

Enjoy a glass of wine at the Kennedy Center’s beautiful expansion, The REACH, and their pop-up wine garden. Victura Park, a collaboration between The Hilton Brothers and Chef Erik Bruner-Yang, boasts picnic tables, charcuterie boards, wine and views of the Potomac. Guests are required to follow social distancing protocols and wear masks when not seated. The REACH: 2700 F St. NW, DC; www.victuraparkdc.com // @victuraparkdc

7.31-8.2

OutWrite 2020

D.C.’s LGBTQ literary festival is online for its 10th anniversary. The three day festival will include discussions on poetry and fiction, as well as live recordings from Moonlight DC with Natalie Illum and Chris Gonzalez. Register for the full line up. This is a free event. www.thedccenter.org // @outwritedc

8.1

Opera UNTRAPPED Online

Though we cannot gather for performances this summer at Wolf Trap, the Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts has found a way to bring beautiful performances to Washingtonians. Wolf Trap Sessions, their new online performance streaming space, offers pre-recorded streaming performances. Stream Love: Surrender : scenes from La bohème and Eugene Onegin to celebrate the heart-wrenching power of love as told through the music of Puccini and Tchaikovsky. Free. @wolf_trap // www.wolftrap.org

