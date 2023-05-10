District Fray Magazine and Selina are kicking off Pride Month with an official Capital Pride party celebrating queer artists and allies in D.C.

We are transforming Selina into a six-hour arts party featuring 30+ artists, makers and creatives celebrating queer culture in the District.

Lobby Level

Femme Fatale DC will curate a stacked makers’ market in Selina’s lobby featuring everything from vintage and repurposed goods from Relume Co to hand cut and sewn earrings from Earcandie to onsite body piercings with Creative Chaos Body Care.

Les the DJ will spin all night long and MxMUNDY will emcee. Head to the bar for craft cocktails from Disco Mary Collective and check out food stations filled with Mexican cuisine from Amparo — all complimentary.

Rooftop Vibes

Head to Selina’s rooftop for live installations from our headlining artists. Our co-curator Ashley Jaye Williams, Nia Keturah Calhoun and Lisa Marie Thalhammer will each activate individual spaces around the rooftop level, including a permanent mural installation from Ashley Jaye Williams.

Disco Mary Collective will offer a full bar of craft cocktails, DJs Farah Flosscett and Alex Love will bring the dancey party vibe all night long, and artist Maps Glover will emcee.

Take a break from the dance floor and swing by the wellness room to lounge, sip tea and pick up a swag bag of goodies from one of our sponsors.

Down in the Den

Visit five open studios featuring Selina artists-in-residence, collaborate with ArtNiteDC on a DIY canvas project, check out a black light painting activation with Daryle Locko and grab snacks from Amparo in the communal kitchen.

Venture out to the courtyard for performance art from Haus of Bambi and a massive video installation by Maps Glover.

Ticket Prices:

$25 for Fraylife members

$45 for general admission

Each ticket includes open bars on two levels featuring craft cocktails from Maria Bastasch’s new Disco Mary Collective cocktail bar, with several low-ABV options featuring Red Bull, and food stations throughout the event featuring Chef Christian Irabien’s brand-new Mexican cuisine concept, Amparo.

Want to attend for free? Become a VIP Fraylife member for just $14 // month and snag two free tickets to this event. Plus, members get unlimited digital content, social sports league discounts, and exclusive offers like free and discounted tickets delivered to their inbox.

Event Sponsors:

DC Fray

Capital Pride

Selina

Red Bull

Makers’ Market Participants: