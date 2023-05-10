Thursday, May 11th, 2023 @ 6:00:pm
Bingo on H Street
H Street Country Club
Selina Union Market & CoworkMore details
District Fray Magazine and Selina are kicking off Pride Month with an official Capital Pride party celebrating queer artists and allies in D.C.
We are transforming Selina into a six-hour arts party featuring 30+ artists, makers and creatives celebrating queer culture in the District.
Lobby Level
Rooftop Vibes
Down in the Den
Ticket Prices:
Each ticket includes open bars on two levels featuring craft cocktails from Maria Bastasch’s new Disco Mary Collective cocktail bar, with several low-ABV options featuring Red Bull, and food stations throughout the event featuring Chef Christian Irabien’s brand-new Mexican cuisine concept, Amparo.
Want to attend for free? Become a VIP Fraylife member for just $14 // month and snag two free tickets to this event. Plus, members get unlimited digital content, social sports league discounts, and exclusive offers like free and discounted tickets delivered to their inbox.
Event Sponsors:
Makers’ Market Participants:
