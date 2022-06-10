Neighborhood Guide: Fort Totten

Fort Totten, a small neighborhood in D.C.’s NE corridor, is the nature getaway residents didn’t know they needed. Here, houses and apartments are surrounded by parks, cemeteries, golf courses and memorials—an oasis in an urban desert. For our neighborhood guide, we put together a list of places to play, eat and drink in this little corner of D.C.

Where to Play

Fridays at Fort Totten Concert Series

During the summer, Fort Totten is hosting a concert series on the corner of Galloway Street and South Dakota Avenue, on the edge of Fort Circle Parks. Each Friday, a different band will play, and there will be food and drinks from local food trucks. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and picnic while listening to some great tunes. 400 Galloway St. NE, DC; eventbrite.com // @themoderndc

Rock Creek Cemetery

Philosopher Martin Heidegger once said that to recover authenticity, we should spend more time in graveyards. Since it was designed as a cemetery in 1711, the Rock Creek Cemetery has been a place for D.C. residents to get away from life’s distractions and consider life’s meaning. Hosting a pond, acres and acres of well-kept fields, and sculptures all around, it’s the perfect historical place to relax and ponder. 201 Allison St. NW, DC; rockcreekcemetery.org

Fort Totten Park

Named for a historical fort used in the Civil War, this park is now a memorial site owned by the National Park Service. It has several walking trails and historical markers, perfect for a summer outing. Fort Totten Dr. NE + Allison St. NE, DC; nps.gov

Where to Eat and Drink

While there isn’t much in Fort Totten proper, for the food and drink section, we put together a list of places just North or South of the neighborhood’s border.

Slash Run

Known for their beer, burgers and rock n’ roll, Slash Run has exciting events going on almost every day. From half off burgers on Mondays to trivia and tacos on Tuesday to 20% off whiskeys on Wednesday, there’s something for everyone. 201 Upshur St. NW, DC; slashrun.com // @slashrundc

Hitching Post Restaurant

The Hitching Post has a menu that serves everyone: mango shrimp, a crab cake sandwich, vegetable curry—every member of the group will be happily served. The restaurant has been a neighborhood staple since 1967, and it’s stuck around for a reason. 200 Upshur St. NW, DC; thehpostrestaurant.com

La Coop Coffee

With direct trade from Guatemala, this coffee shop empowers coffee farmers. Juan Louis, founder of La Coop, has a goal of fair price and sustainability within the coffee industry. This little shop takes out the middleman and allows D.C. residents to participate in ethical partnerships simply by enjoying coffee. With a food menu including breakfast sandwiches, empanadas, and oatmeal, the shop provides the very best in all they do. 5505 1st St. NW, DC; lacoopcoffee.com // @lacoopcoffee

Hellbender Brewing Company

Hellbender works to provide unique flavor profiles in all their beers. Here, you’ll find a cucumber kolsch, a grapefruit hazy IPA and an ale of honey, toffee and apricot, as well as more traditional stouts, lagers and pilsners. The brewery mixes up their flavors now and then, and also hosts different food trucks, making every experience a new one. 5788 2nd St. NE, DC; hellbenderbeer.com // @hellbenderbeer

Jackie Lee’s

With a dinner menu that includes many vegan options alongside meat-centered dishes, this D.C. classic is the perfect location for any group. They’ve got well-priced booze, as well as a Tuesday residency with Chef Jaren of Kennedy Street Tacos. Whatever day you come, though, you’ll find something you like. 116 Kennedy St. NW, DC; jackieleesdc.com // @jackielees.dc

Library Tavern

Here, you’ll find Persian dishes like kashke bademjan, salad olivieh, hummus and kabobs, alongside a few American dishes. Library Tavern’s space provides the perfect ambiance to meet, gather and enjoy. With hand-crafted signature cocktails, this is one of those places you could spend hours, trying new things and basking in its picture-perfect aesthetic. 5420 3rd St. NW, DC; librarytaverndc.com // @librarytaverndc

Sounds like we’ve come up with the perfect summer afternoon in Fort Totten: a walk in the parks, a visit to one of these fabulous restaurants and then round it all out with the concert series. Let’s make fun possible in Fort Totten.

