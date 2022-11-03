Where To Indulge This National Sandwich Day

It’s National Sandwich Day, so in honor of this most delicious holiday, we’ve put together a list of five of our favorite sandwich spots in town. From outrageously flavorful vegan sandwiches to elevated takes on Italian deli classics to decadent hoagies, there’s something for every kind of sandwich lover in D.C.

Bub and Pop’s



This charming hole in the wall is a cozy haven for indulgent, fully loaded hoagies. Their massive sandwiches on artisanal hoagie rolls include over-the-top yet high-quality selections like The Philly Special, which is loaded with roast pork, porchetta, provolone, broccoli rabe, hot cherry peppers and a hazelnut gremolata, and the Hebrew Hammer, featuring corned beef, roast turkey, roast beef, Swiss cheese, spicy mustard, thousand island, and cole slaw. Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.; 1815 M St. NW, DC; bubandpops.com // @bubandpops

Bubbie’s Plant Burgers at Plant Food Lab



So much more than just a veggie burger spot, Bubbie’s has some of the most decadent sandwiches, vegan or otherwise, in town. They offer meatless (and kosher!) riffs on BBQ pork sandwiches made with jackfruit, their take on a Nashville hot chicken sandwich, and a Reuben featuring house-made pastrami seitan. Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m., Friday through Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. 1829 M St. NW Ste. 100, D.C.; bubbiesburgers.com // @bubbiesplantburgers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bubbie’s Plant Burgers & Fizz (@bubbiesplantburgers)

Neopol Savory Smokery



With locations in Union Market and Georgetown, Neopol specializes in high-quality smoked fish and seafood. The smoked salmon BLT is one of their most beloved offerings, featuring flaked smoked salmon and house-smoked bacon topped with greens, tomato, onion, and a lemon dill aioli. Other favorites include whitefish, shrimp, and salmon salad sandwiches, and a smoked hummus and apple sandwich for veggie-minded folks. Multiple locations; neopolsmokery.com // @neopolsmokery

Grazie Grazie



While they may describe themselves as a simple neighborhood Italian deli, the quality of the sandwiches at Grazie Grazie definitely rise above what’s found at your typical meat counter. If you’re feeling creative, build your own sandwich, choosing from a roster of artisanal ingredients and house roasted deli meats, or stick with the classics, like the Minelli, a riff on the classic Italian sub, or the Rest, which features hand breaded or grilled chicken, prosciutto, a lemon ricotta spread, hot honey, pecorino romano, fresh basil, and arugula. Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; 85 District Square SW Washington, D.C.; graziegrazie.com // @graziegrazie_

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grazie Grazie (@graziegrazie_)

Colada Shop

Across four locations (and a fifth coming soon), Colada offers up some of the best Cuban food in the DMV area. They’re known for their high-quality version of the classic Cuban sandwich, as well as an array of breakfast sandwiches, tostadas, and even a few vegetarian options, including a vegetarian Cuban made with mushrooms and cauliflower that has to be tasted to be believed. Multiple locations; coladashop.com // @coladashop

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.