Photo Gallery: National Cannabis Festival // 4.23 + 4.24

National Cannabis Festival was held at RFK Stadium Festival Grounds on April 23 and April 24. The weekend-long event celebrated all things green. Local vendors covered the grounds for attendees to peruse. Panels were hosted throughout the festival including one on the future of beverages and cannabis moderated by District Fray Magazine Editor-in-Chief Monica Alford and featured Maria Bastasch of Disco Mary Collective, Jeff Hancock of DC Brau and Maurice Morton of Tusk Spirits and Mor Hemp Company.

Music was also central to the festival with concerts from Lettuce, Ghostface Killah, Backyard Band, Dupont Brass and Slick Rick. Wiz Khalifa closed the first night on the Grounds with a joint in hand to an excited yet mellowed crowd. Photos by Interstellar Studio.