Photo Gallery: Music Issue Wrap Party at AutoShop // Part 2

Last week’s November Music Issue Wrap Party at AutoShop was packed with performances by local musicians, so we had to break up the gallery into two. Along with EDENS and Byrdland Records, we hosted an evening celebrating D.C.’s sound with performances by indie pop artist Cat Janice and rapper Footwerk, as well as opener alt-pop artist Synae.

DJ Bo and DJ K-Meta of Everything Nice greeted guests with their eclectic genre-mixing set as guests imbibed and grazed on bites from Shababi Chicken before the concert began. Scroll on to see the photos from the party and the performances and for the first gallery check it out here. Photos by Ben Droz.

From L to R: Cat Janice + Footwerk. Photo by Ben Droz.

