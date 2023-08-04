D.C.’s Must-See Outdoor Murals in NoMA + Beyond

"We are Multitudes." Art by Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya. Photo by Will Martinez.

Our curated outdoor mural guide features local artist picks to visit while in NoMA, along with a few favorite spots to refuel along the way.

Whether you’re a tourist or someone who has lived in the District for decades, there is always a new mural to explore. From realism to abstract, historical figures to futuristic superheroes, our city walls provide blank canvases for artists to let their creativity roam free. Thanks to the DC Walls Festival’s annual addition of murals, NoMa has become a hotspot for new mural sightings. Enlisting the help of local artists Ashley Jay Williams, E$, Nia Keturah Calhoun, Nate Mann and Nicole Bourgea, as well as NoMa BID President and CEO Maura Brophy, we created a Northeast mural walking guide based on their recommendations — plus sprinkled in beloved NoMa spots to refuel and recharge at during the excursion. Here are their curated picks and why they are must-visits.

1. Untitled by Emily Ding

Located in a parking lot, this breathtaking mural is worth the visit with an emblazoned, hyperrealistic tiger charging toward another serene tiger staring you down. Follow Ding @_emilyding.

22 K St. NE

2. Laos in Town

250 K St. NE; @laosintown

3. Red Bear Brewing Company

209 M St. NE; @redbearbrewing

4. Andy’s Pizza

51 M St. NE; @andyspizza

5. “Still in my blue period” by Emmanuel Jarus

Emotive and pensive, this multiple story mural depicts a person sitting with their arms and two additional phantom arms hugging themselves, all washed in a blue palette. Follow Jarus @youngjarus.

40 Patterson St. NE

6. “Mi Cuerpo, Mi Decisión” by Lauren YS

In honor of a woman’s right to choose, the L.A.-based artist painted this mesmerizing mural of a person encircled by two mythical cat-like beasts using a color palette reminiscent of Lisa Frank art. Follow Lauren YS @squid.licker.

N St. NE

7. “Return Of the Shaolin Pencil’ by Aniekan Udofia

An updated version of the saying “The pen is mightier than the sword,” the mural depicts a Black feminine presenting person in a power stance with a pencil in each fist, reminiscent of a comic book superhero’s nunchucks. Known for the Ben’s Chili Bowl mural and countless more throughout the city, Udofia is highly respected for his portraiture and was one of the most frequently recommended artists by his contemporaries on this tour. Follow Udofia @aniekanreloaded.

75 New York Ave. NE

8. “Pub & The People Mural” by Nicole Bourgea + Mas Paz

Above the Pub & The People’s sign, two local artists merged their distinct styles into one black-and-white mural, with Bourgea’s realistic painting of two dogs jumping through Mas Paz’s abstract designs. Follow Bourgea @nicolebourgea and Paz @maspaz.

1648 North Capitol St. NW

9. Lost Generation

327 S St. NE; @lostgenbrewing

10. “Black Thang” by Nontsikelelo Mutiti + Adrienne Gaither

Large scale Black hair and beauty products adorned with names of real brands celebrate Black self-care on the Stable Arts façade facing the Metropolitan Branch Trail. The orange and black color palette create a unique approach to an otherwise pop-art concept. Follow Mutiti @nontsimutiti and Gaither @rockyyoadrienne.

336 Randolph Pl. NE

11. “We Contain Multitudes” by Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya with Heising-Simons Foundation + Cultural DC Project

Dedicated to women in STEM, the bold color-blocked painting depicts two women surrounded by a splattering of fragmented material, signifying the building blocks of protons and neutrons that make up life. Follow Phingbodhipakkiya @alonglastname.

1501 Harry Thomas Way NE

12. “E$ was Here” by E$

Marking the first mural for the artist in the city, the monochrome illustration is jam-packed with original and beloved cartoon characters. D.C. Easter egg references are peppered throughout, leaving the viewer always wanting to return to find something new. Follow E$ @theedollarsign.

227 Harry Thomas Way NE

13. “When Feelings Get Over” by Muro

If you are a fan of Matisse, Muro’s massive D.C. mural next to Alethia Tanner Park is for you. Follow Muro @mur0ne.

227 Harry Thomas Way NE

14. Untitled by Nate Mann

If you are familiar with D.C. artists, it’s easy to spot Nate Mann’s work due to his signature aesthetic that creates cascading wave like pattern designs. Set on a creamsicle sunset backdrop, his intricate black line pattern work for this mural creates a delightful contrast and a perfect Instagram photo opp. Follow Mann @natemannart.

227 Harry Thomas Way NE

15. “Latin American Female Identity” by Mariela Ajras

Tucked on the exterior side of La Cosecha facing Maman, the mural explores the Latin female identity with identical women inverted in front of a serape design. Follow Ajras @marie_ajras.

1280 4th St. NE

16. Pluma

391 Morse St. NE; @plumabybluebird

17. Crooked Run Brewery

550 Morse St. NE Suite #120; @crookedrunfermentation

18. “BGV X NIKE: Entrepreneurship Is a Boxing Match” by “BMIKE” Odums

While Union Market District is known for new murals popping up frequently, this mural on the side of the market itself has become a staple and features local Black women entrepreneurs set in a boxing ring, ready for their next fight — and win. Follow Odums @bmike2c.

1309 5th St. NE

19. The Creamery

1309 5th St. NE; @the_creamery_at_union_market

20. “Queer” by Ashley Jaye Williams

Completed earlier this summer inside Selina Hotel, the mural illustrates the artist’s journey to finding her identity through two vignettes, including an anthropomorphic dragon fruit staring into a teeth-adorned mirror and a self-portrait of Williams with her head covered by a lampshade. Follow Williams @ashleyjayewilliams.

411 New York Ave. NE

21. “Egret Salmon Honey Bee” by Mas Paz

Another fellow artist favorite, the abstract artist incorporates nature into his stained glass-like thick black outline designs. For this piece, the Colombian D.C.-based artist was inspired by salmon and bees — fitting for the mural’s location on the side of Ivy City Smokehouse, which is known for smoked salmon products, including candied salmon (hence the honey). Follow Paz @maspaz.

1356 Okie St. NE

Notable Murals Outside the Walk

Check out these non-walking tour artist recommendations – more of a trip but still worth the effort.

“Alone We Can Do So Little, Together We Can Do So Much” by Nicole Bourgea

4339 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC

Follow Bourgea @nicolebourgea

“BloomBars Mural” by Joel Bergner + Nicole Wandera

3222 11th St. NW, DC

Follow Bergner @joelartista and Wandera @nicolebourgea

“Guardians of the Four Directions” by Miss Chelove

1155 14th St. NW, DC

Follow Miss Chelove @misschelove

“Kentaji Brown Jackson Mural” by Nia Keturah Calhoun

1740 14th St. NW DC

Follow Calhoun @niaketurah

“Little Free Library Bookshelf” by Chelsea Ritter-Soronen

3169 Mt Pleasant St. NW DC

Follow Ritter-Soronen @iamchelsea_art

“Petworth Citizen Mural” by Reggie Black + Cory Bernat

829 Upshur St. NW, DC

Follow Black @iamreggieblack and Bernat @1goodpotato

“Respect” by Billy Colbert

Blagden Alley NW, DC

Follow Colbert @billy_colbert

“She Got We” by Miss Chelove

1620 7th St. NW, DC

Follow Miss Chelove @misschelove

Looking for local artists and creators to follow? Join the District Fray community for exclusive access to content made and curated by some of the city’s most talented residents. Become a member and support local journalism today.