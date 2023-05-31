Multidisciplinary Artist Maps Glover Talks Local Influence + Investing in D.C. Artists

The local artist shares a lot — but keeps some secrets, too.

Visionary artist Maps Glover creates captivating and immersive art installations and experiences that forge connections and spark conversations. We caught up with Glover — one of the featured artists at District Fray’s Art Out Loud Pride party on June 3 — about how his upbringing in Charles County influences his work, plans for Pride Month and words of wisdom for visitors to the District.

District Fray: How did your early life in Charles County, Maryland shape your creative life? Can you see echoes in your work today?

Maps Glover: I wanted to be anywhere but there, so it just made me dream. I grew up on these seven acres where it was just us — my family, my siblings. The opportunity to imagine and create worlds and games is definitely something I carry into my practice now. A lot of the work is a combination of play, but also it’s an exploration of yourself through play, education through play. A lot of that came from coming up with games in the field, running through the farms. It created a space for imagination.

Can you tell us a little bit about what you’re planning for our Pride event at Selina?

I love Selina. Selina plays an interesting role in the history of D.C. arts. Selina was the 411 Collective, one of the only spaces in D.C. where artists were really able to build and create space for themselves. And so having it be there, and it also still being utilized for artistic purposes, is important. The installation includes a lot of graphic images, and a lot of recognizable patterns that people have associated with my practice, and really those patterns are about matter — the fiber, the matter of things before it becomes the thing. Who are we going to decide to be? What can the matter be? What matters? It’s like an eight-foot projection that’s going to go up the side of the courtyard, and it’s going to display all of those things I just mentioned.

Anything special you’re activating or planning to support for Pride Month?

I’m going to support myself and my mental health for Pride. I’m gonna be kind to me, I’m gonna pull up at Selina, I’m gonna get a drink at Solly’s. I’m going to have a good time. I’m going to make sure my mental health is good.

What do you wish people knew about D.C.?

D.C. is one of those places that has a huge energy around it because of the gravity of politics in our country. There’s a huge perception of what D.C. is, but D.C. is probably one of the freest places I’ve ever been in my life. When you come, don’t be afraid to go to the places that people tell you not to go. Not all those places are bad. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue is not a dangerous street. D.C. artists are very talented and will continue to thrive. Continue to support them: Invest as much money as you can into these artists. If you’re interested in working with or creating space and really watching a community grow, this community needs a lot of watering when it comes to financial support for the arts.

What D.C. places feel especially sacred to you?

I ain’t tellin’! Nope, I’m keeping them to myself. The only way you’re going to find out what places are sacred to me is to get to know me and to find yourself in the atmosphere of freedom. I find the sacredness in the people that I go to those places with. Keep up with Glover at mapsglover.com of follow him on Instagram @mapsglover.