How to Commemorate MLK’s Legacy This Weekend in D.C.

The annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s exceptional life and legacy is a time to reflect on his undertaking to advance civil rights in America. Ahead of this year’s MLK Day of Service, partake in Dr. King’s vision of creating a Beloved Community by supporting his teachings of nonviolence and peace. Consider volunteering your time and celebrating Dr. King’s activism at local poetry readings and film screenings. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

1.14

MLK Shabbat: Visions of Freedom and Justice

Sixth & I is hosting an in-person (with virtual options) Shabbat service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The service will feature soul-lifting music from Turner Memorial’s praise team and the Sixth & I musicians, plus words of inspiration from Rabbi Aaron and Reverend Doctor D.K. Kearney. In-person attendance requires proof of vaccination and masks are required. 7 p.m. Free Virtual. $8 in-person. Sixth & I: 600 I St. NW, DC; sixthandi.org // @sixthandi

Beloved Community Teach-In

Sustaining the vision of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Atlanta’s King Center for Nonviolent Social Change is calling on educational institutions and organizations around the globe to join together in a virtual worldwide Teach-In. The purpose of the ‘Beloved Community’ Teach-In is to educate people of all ages about Dr. and Mrs. King’s legacy and how to champion completion of their unfinished work. While the lesson plans are geared towards youths K-12, people of all ages can learn at home with downloadable teachings of Dr. King’s philosophies. Virtual. thekingcenter.org // @thekingcenter

1.15

Film Screening: “I am a Man”

In honor of MLK’s birthday, Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Library is hosting a film screening of the documentary “I Am A Man” at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Patrons will be invited to enter their names into a book raffle for a chance to receive a complimentary copy of the book about the Memphis Sanitation Workers’ strike. 11 a.m. + 2 p.m. Free. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Library: 901 G St. NW, DC; dclibrary.org // @dcpubliclibrary

1.16

FUTURES We Dream Day

The Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building will celebrate the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s dream with a day full of hope, justice seeking and collaboration. The Futures We Dream Family Day offers guided tours exploring social justice and more equitable futures in addition to drop-in workshops to help craft inspirational messages for the future you dream. 10:30 a.m. Free. Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building: 900 Jefferson Dr. SW, DC; https://aib.si.edu // @smithsonianaib

The Afro-Semitic Experience at Cafritz Hall

Throughout the entirety of the civil rights era, African-American and Jewish communities relied on each other’s comradery in order to subvert bigoted laws and create a sense of American unity. Nowadays, that partnership is still growing strong and a lot of thanks is due to The Afro-Semitic Experience, a D.C. band that uses music to explore race and religion in our divisive yet beautiful nation. Channeling the wisdom of the inspiring Dr. King, ASE shows that klezmer music can easily mesh with gospel, and the same can be said vice versa. 2 p.m. $19. Cafritz Hall, Edlavitch DCJCC: 1529 16th St. NW, DC; edcjcc.org // @edlavitchDCJCC; @afrosemiticexperience

1.17

MLK Peace Walk

Coordinated by the Coalition for Peace, over a thousand ‘Peace Walkers’ join annually in the two-mile walk along MLK Ave in Southeast D.C. In the 16th edition of the MLK Peace Walk, participants will meet on the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge and end at the Ambassador Christian Church. 9:30 a.m. MLK Holiday DC: Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, DC; mlkholidaydc.org // @mlkholidaydc115

Poetry Reading: Not Just Another Day Off

In this ongoing series of virtual poetry readings at Folger Shakespeare Library, poet John Murillo will lead the annual celebration of the work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This event features new poetry alongside historical speeches from Dr. King, Audre Lorde, Angela Davis and more. As the entire nation embraces a conversation on race and institutional racism, the Folger Shakespeare Library will make these incredible speeches and poems available at this critical juncture in our national history. While the event is free, registration is required. Virtual. Free. Folger Shakespeare Library: 201 E Capitol St. SE, DC; folger.edu // @folgerlibrary

Hopeful Healing Health and Wellness Fair

Directly after the MLK Peace Walk, the Hopeful Healing Health and Wellness Fair stands to connect followers of MLK’s vision and philosophies with access to mental health services. This wellness fair stands to equip the D.C. community with resources and services needed to support Dr. King’s vision. 10 a.m. MLK Holiday DC: Good Hope Rd. and Minnesota Ave., DC; mlkholidaydc.org // @mlkholidaydc115

A Day of Service

The pandemic has impacted people’s ability to purchase food and work due to fear of exposure to Covid-19 in public spaces. As hunger strikes more and more every day, Islamic Relief USA is committed to supporting vulnerable peoples living across the United States. In celebration of MLK Day, IRUSA will distribute packages consisting of hot meals, hygiene kits — including masks and hand sanitizers — and coats. 11 a.m. Free. Islamic Relief USA: 2100 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., DC; irusa.org // @islamicreliefusa

