Merge Gallery: The Coolest Art Spot in DC!

Art lovers of DC! Get ready to dive into a world where art isn’t just seen; it’s experienced in style! Welcome to Merge Gallery, your new go-to spot in City Ridge for all things cool, creative, and oh-so-chic.

Curated by the dynamic duo of JAB Arts and Meredith Forte from Frame Avenue Design, Merge Gallery is not just any gallery—it’s a two-month pop-up sensation that’s all about mixing and mingling art with style. Imagine walking into a space where every piece of art tells a story, and every corner is a snapshot of contemporary coolness. That’s Merge Gallery for you!

So, what’s cooking at Merge Gallery? Four jaw-dropping exhibitions over two months, each packed with the works of some of the hippest artists from right here in Washington DC. And guess what? The gallery’s vibe is always fresh and new, thanks to the creative vision of Jason Bowers from JAB Arts, who’s all about keeping things exciting and inclusive.

Here’s the Scoop on the Exhibitions:

Aesthetic: Art + Style (March 7 – 17): Kick things off with a bang with artists like Alexandra Squire and Nate Mann, who blend art with uber-cool style.

Kick things off with a bang with artists like Alexandra Squire and Nate Mann, who blend art with uber-cool style. Celebration (March 21 – 31): This one’s a shoutout to the amazing women artists of DC, featuring talents like Dominique Fierro and Rose Jaffe.

This one’s a shoutout to the amazing women artists of DC, featuring talents like Dominique Fierro and Rose Jaffe. Vibations (April 4 – 14): Get ready for some spring vibes with a lineup that’s so fresh, it’s still under wraps!

Get ready for some spring vibes with a lineup that’s so fresh, it’s still under wraps! Aesthetic II: Shape + Form (April 18 – 28): Dive deeper into the world of artistic shapes and forms, with artists yet to be announced.

And it’s not just about admiring art from afar. Merge Gallery invites YOU to get up close and personal with the artists and curators. Swing by for “Meet the Curator” nights every opening Thursday or mingle with the artists on the first Friday of each exhibition. How cool is that?

Whether you’re looking to start your art collection or just want to soak up some artistic vibes, Merge Gallery is the place to be. And don’t forget to stay in the loop by following all the cool peeps on Instagram (@mergegallerydc, @jab.arts, and more) for the latest updates and artist lineups.

Mark your calendars, follow the buzz, and let’s make some artful memories at Merge Gallery, where art and style aren’t just merging—they’re making magic!