Members Only: Morgan Elwell

This month, we meet Morgan Elwell, media relations manager for Wolf Trap. Elwell shares how she became involved in the entertainment business, some of her favorite concerts and what she loves about living in the area.

District Fray: How would you characterize your career?

Morgan Elwell: I handle all incoming and outgoing press related to Wolf Trap — setting up artist interviews or pitching preview pieces for the upcoming season. I work with all the different outlets in the region, both locally and nationally. No day is ever the same, and it changes based on what the needs are for the foundation or for each individual show.

How did you get into this field?

Previously, I was a television producer in Richmond, and from there I moved over to doing publicity and marketing for a book publishing company in New York, and then I moved back to Virginia.

What do you enjoy about working at Wolf Trap?

I love Wolf Trap because of its location — it’s 100 acres hidden away in Northern Virginia. But it’s also such a great place to work if you love the arts. We have a little bit of everything, from ballet to musical theatre to pop, rock, hip hop. Just about anything comes through our doors and it’s great because I can be working in the office and then just walk down the road and see a fantastic show.

Who are some of your favorite acts you’ve seen perform at Wolf Trap?

I love Broadway in the Park. I try to work that show every year because I love being able to listen to the major artists who come through. I also really love the ABBA tribute show we do just about every year. People come and dress up, and then you get to hear all the major ABBA hits.

What do you enjoy about living in the DMV area?

I love that there’s public transportation, so I can hop on the Metro and go visit my aunt who lives in Georgetown or my friend who lives in Columbia Heights. And we have all of these free museums nowhere else in this country has.

What are some of your favorite places to visit?

I really enjoy going to Old Town, Alexandria. And my aunt lives near the Kennedy Center, and walking around her neighborhood is really pretty as well.

What do you do for fun outside of work? Any hobbies or interests?

Having worked in publishing, I’m a voracious reader, so I will read just about anything that comes across my lap. I also love to go to comedy shows and live theatre events.

What are your career goals?

To stay in the performing arts industry because I like to do work I enjoy, and I really enjoy working there.

Your neighborhood? McLean, Virginia. Favorite museum? National Postal Museum. Go-to cuisine: Any place with homemade bread. Goal for 2023: See more shows than I saw in 2022.

Learn more about Wolf Trap at wolftrap.org. Follow Elwell on Instagram @notnamedmegan.

