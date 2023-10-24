Members Only – Fraylife’s Exclusive Look at Beyond the Light

Check out photos from ARTECHOUSE’s Beyond the Light exhibit.

ARTECHOUSE worked with NASA’s leading experts to bring audiences their newest breathtaking exhibition, “Beyond the Light,” which celebrates generations of innovation in watching, exploring and understanding the cosmos and our place in it. For more on this exhibit, read our editorial review here.

On October 12, our Fraylife members we’re able to get an exclusive look at this new exhibit. Attendees enjoyed a two-hour private viewing of the exhibit, complimentary cocktails and the opportunity to mix and mingle with other Fraylife members. At our private event members were able to experience this incredible exhibition in a much more intimate and personal way, all while connecting with their Fraylife community.

