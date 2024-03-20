Meet Three Women Championing D.C.’s Hospitality Scene

As Women’s History Month comes to a close, we wanted to highlight women entrepreneurs in the DMV area, who are transforming the local hospitality scene. We caught up with them and got some insights into their businesses, and the lessons they’ve learned in the process.

Daniella Senior of Colada Shop and Serenata

Daniella Senior holds many important titles: founder and CEO of Colada Shop, founding partner at Serenata, Culinary Ambassador to the State Department, and most recently, a new mom. I got the chance to speak to the busy entrepreneur and got the low down on how she has been navigating her busy schedule lately.

District Fray: Why do you think the DMV area can’t get enough of Colada Shop? What would you say sets Colada Shop apart from other cafes in the area?

Daniella Senior: You know, I think one of our key differentiating factors is that we’re an ‘All-Day” place. Truly since the beginning, it’s been an integral part of our concept, with our very strong cocktail menu. I do believe that being able to make the space your own at any point of the day and having it become an extension of your home is what sets us apart. Also, we’re serving Cuban Caribbean food which is pretty unique to us as well in this area. It’s that combination or the sum of its parts that makes us very special.

District Fray: In addition to your successful Colada Shop locations, in 2019 you also opened Serenata. How does the Serenata experience differ from the Colada Shop?

Daniella Senior: So Colada Shop is more Cuban-focused, with a casual approach. With Serenata, it is a celebration of all of Latin America and highlights each individual country. From the ingredients in our cocktails to the names of the cocktails–we try to make it an educational piece. At Serenata, we like to highlight different processes and have a more elevated cocktail.

District Fray: Has becoming a mom changed the way you approach your work life?

Daniella Senior: I would say before having a baby, It felt like I just didn’t have boundaries for myself. Now, I want to make sure that I’m there for my son. But I also understand that I have other children, which are my businesses, and that a lot of people are dependent on me. so I think it has allowed me to have a bit more empathy in how I lead. Also, just finding that synergy of integrating processes harmoniously and trusting my teams has been a liberating experience for me.

District Fray: We are excited about your new location in Clarendon! What can we expect from this location?

Daniella Senior: We don’t like to do cookie-cutter spaces. Each location has a different feel, and Clarendon is known for its bar scene. So this location is super bar-forward. The bar is centerstage and is the largest bar among all of its six locations. Multiple Locations; www.coladashop.com // @ColadaShop

Tatiana Mora Of Mita

Mita is a Latin love letter to the beauty and versatility of vegetables. It began as a pop-up at La Cosecha in Union Market with chefs Tatiana Mora and Miguel Guerra and can now be enjoyed in its new brick-and-mortar home in Shaw.

District Fray: Walk us through what a dining experience at Mita is like.

Tatiana Mora: We like to take you on a journey with the flavors and traditions of South America. We have two set menu options, the Prix Fixe and the Tasting Experience. We wanted to make sure that people have options to dine with us, so the prix fixe is shorter but with all the beautiful South American flavors well-represented.

District Fray: You are not only a chef, sommelier, and restauranteur, but I also noticed that you are a holistic coach. Tell us a little more about that.

Tatiana Mora: Yes I created Love Soul School, where I give talks on personal growth, meditations, and support for women, especially. I do them all in Spanish because I think women, and particularly Latin women, really need this type of support.

District Fray: What advice would you give to Latin women in the industry?

Tatiana Mora: My main piece of advice is that you can truly do anything you put your mind to as long as you are passionate about it. We are capable of anything. Remember that life is full of highs and lows- so if you are experiencing a low, just know that as long as you are focused and approach things with an open heart, things will all work out. Don’t give up. 804 V St NW, Washington, DC 20001; mitadc.com // @Mita_DC

Kevelle Bajaj of Barrel Oak Winery

Nestled amidst the rolling hills of Virginia’s wine country, Barrel Oak Winery & Brewery beckons visitors to immerse themselves in the beauty of their surroundings while enjoying award-winning wines and craft beers. As of 2022, the winery is under new ownership by the Bajaj family, who immigrated from India in the 1970s and found early success in the realm of IT. Barrel Oak Winery & Brewery represents the culmination of their passion for both wine and farming.

District Fray: DC residents often hesitate to venture beyond the city limits. Why should they make the journey to Barrel Oak, and what sets it apart as a unique experience?

Kevelle Bajaj: Despite DC residents’ reluctance to explore beyond city confines, Barrel Oak Winery consistently attracts a full house, especially on weekends. Guests are enticed by the allure of nature, exquisite food, and beverages amidst scenic beauty. Our calendar is brimming with events, catering to families and even four-legged companions, with ample space for everyone to enjoy. We’ve recently unveiled a charming cottage, perfect for weekend getaways or hosting special occasions amid stunning starlit nights!

District Fray: Beyond your involvement with Barrel Oak, your entrepreneurial track record is impressive. Could you share some advice for aspiring women entrepreneurs navigating male-dominated industries?

Kevelle Bajaj: Venturing into uncharted territories has been integral to my entrepreneurial journey, where resilience and preparedness are paramount. While crafting a robust business plan, remain adaptable to navigate unforeseen challenges. Embrace both constructive and adverse feedback, leveraging them as learning opportunities. Invariably, you’ll encounter obstacles and biases in male-dominated sectors. Surround yourself with competent individuals, relinquish the urge to micromanage, and stay focused on the bottom line. Particularly in startups devoid of investors, brace yourself for potentially unprofitable periods. 3623 Grove Ln, Delaplane, VA 20144; BarrelOak.com // @BarrelOakWinery